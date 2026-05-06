O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Topping Out of $35M Westfield Police Headquarters in Westfield, Indiana

Westfield, IN, United States, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato, a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, is proud to announce the topping out of the new Westfield Police Headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the construction of a $35 million public safety facility designed to serve the growing Westfield community.

The new headquarters for the Westfield Police Department will replace the city’s existing public safety building and, once complete, will provide the space, functionality, and infrastructure needed to meet modern policing demands. The approximately 63,000-square-foot, two-story facility is designed to support daily operations while also creating a welcoming space for community engagement.

As Structural Engineer of Record, O’Donnell & Naccarato is supporting the delivery of the project in collaboration with Dewberry, the Architect of Record, Skender, the construction manager, and the City of Westfield, the project owner.

The design incorporates a range of structural systems and materials to support performance and flexibility, along with a 2,700-square-foot storm shelter designed to withstand extreme winds per ICC 500 requirements.

The municipal project also includes planning for a future 30,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate the city’s continued growth.

The topping out marks the completion of the building’s structural framework and represents an important step toward delivering a facility that will serve Westfield for years to come.

“We’re excited to see this project reach such a meaningful milestone,” said Tom Miltner, Principal at O&N. “This new headquarters reflects the city’s continued investment in its community and the people who help keep it safe. We’re proud to be part of the team bringing it to life.”

Construction is ongoing, with the project on track for completion in 2027, bringing the City of Westfield one step closer to a modern public safety facility designed to support both its officers and the community they serve.