West USA Realty of Prescott Celebrates Excellence at 2025 Awards Banquet in Prescott

An afternoon of recognition, gratitude, and community fills the Marine Room at the Hassayampa Inn on April 9, 2026

PRESCOTT, Arizona, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott proudly hosted its 2025 Awards Banquet on April 9, 2026, at the Hassayampa Inn in the Marine Room, bringing together real estate agents, community leaders, sponsors, and special guests for a joyful evening of celebration.

Hosted by CEO Michael Eastwood, the event honored the dedication, hard work, and success of the agents who continue to serve clients and strengthen the company’s presence across the region. The night carried a spirit of gratitude and pride as West USA Realty of Prescott recognized achievement, service, and the people who help move the brokerage forward each year.

Special guest speakers, Todd Menard, COO of West USA Realty, and Yavapai County Supervisor Chris Kuknyo joined the afternoon and shared words of encouragement, leadership, and support. Their presence added meaning to a night already filled with strong community connection and appreciation.

With the help of amazing sponsors, the banquet became a true success. Throughout the day, 31 prizes were given out from sponsors, bringing laughter, surprise, and added excitement to the celebration. More than 42 different agent awards were also presented, shining a light on the talent, commitment, and heart of the West USA Realty of Prescott team.

“This was a beautiful afternoon for our agents and our company,” said Michael Eastwood, CEO of West USA Realty of Prescott. “We are grateful for our sponsors, proud of our agents, and thankful for the support of our guests and community leaders. This banquet was a celebration of people who work hard, care deeply, and help make West USA Realty of Prescott such a special place.”

The room was filled with applause, smiles, and moments of reflection as agents were recognized for their accomplishments. Each award marked more than business success. Each one reflected relationships built, clients served, and goals reached through steady work and a strong commitment to excellence.

The 2025 Awards Banquet also set the stage for an even bigger celebration ahead. Next year, West USA Realty of Prescott will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with plans already being made for an event filled with more fun, more prizes, and special guests. The upcoming milestone promises to honor the company’s rich history and the many people who have helped shape its story over the years.

West USA Realty of Prescott continues to stand as a hometown brokerage built on leadership, support, and community. The 2025 Awards Banquet served as a shining reflection of those values and offered a memorable evening that celebrated both the past year’s success and the bright future ahead.

About West USA Realty of Prescott

West USA Realty of Prescott is a locally focused real estate brokerage committed to supporting its agents, serving its clients, and giving back to the community. With a strong foundation of leadership and care, the company continues to help agents grow while delivering trusted service throughout the Prescott area.

Media Contact:

West USA Realty of Prescott

Michael Eastwood

928-777-8331

www.westusaofprescott.com