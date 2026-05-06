Indirapuram School Partners with CBSE to Train Educators in New-Age Digital Teaching Methods

Ghaziabad’s Leading CBSE School Takes a Bold Step Toward Future-Ready Education for Every Student

Date: May 05, 2026 Location: Indirapuram School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

A New Chapter in Quality Education Begins

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Parents, your child’s classroom is about to change — for the better.

Indirapuram school, one of Indirapuram’s most trusted CBSE-affiliated schools, has officially partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to train its teachers in new-age digital teaching methods. This landmark initiative is designed to bring modern, engaging, and effective learning directly into your child’s classroom.

This is not just a training programme. This is a commitment — to your child’s future, to better learning outcomes, and to world-class education right here in Ghaziabad

What This Partnership Means for Your Child

Every parent wants the best education for their child. Every student deserves a teacher who is skilled, confident, and up to date with the latest learning tools.

Through this CBSE-backed training programme, all teachers at Indirapuram school will be professionally trained in:

Interactive Digital Classrooms — Making lessons more visual, engaging, and easy to understand

Personalised Learning Techniques — Helping every child learn at their own pace

Smart Assessment Tools — Moving beyond rote learning to real understanding

AI-Assisted Teaching Methods — Using technology to identify and support each student’s unique needs

Online and Hybrid Learning Models — Ensuring uninterrupted, quality education in any situation

The result? Happier students. Stronger grades. Confident learners.

A Message from the Principal

At Indirapuram School, we have always believed that great teaching is the foundation of great learning. This partnership with CBSE is a proud moment for our entire school community. Our teachers are our biggest strength, and investing in their growth means investing directly in our students. Families across Indirapuram and those looking for the Best CBSE School In Crossings Republik area will find in us a trusted partner in their child’s educational journey. We are committed to giving every child access to the very best education — and this initiative is a big step in that direction.

Principal, Indirapuram school

Why Digital Teaching Methods Matter for Your Child Today

The world your child will grow up in is digital. Competitive exams, college applications, and future careers all demand skills that go far beyond textbooks.

Here is why this matters right now:

Students learn better — when lessons use visuals, videos, and interactive tools

Retention improves by up to 60% — when digital methods are combined with traditional teaching

CBSE board results improve — when teachers use data-driven, student-focused approaches

Digital literacy starts in the classroom — and your child’s school is leading the way

Indirapuram school is not waiting for the future. We are building it — today.

What Parents Can Expect Going Forward

We know that as a parent, you want to stay informed and involved. Here is what you can look forward to in the coming months:

Monthly Progress Updates — Regular communication on how the new teaching methods are improving your child’s learning

Parent Orientation Sessions — Interactive workshops to help you understand and support the new digital curriculum at home

Student Performance Reports — More detailed, skill-based feedback beyond traditional marks and grades

Open Classroom Days — See the new digital teaching methods in action and experience the difference yourself

Dedicated Parent Helpdesk — A direct channel to speak with teachers and counsellors about your child’s progress

Students Speak — Early Reactions from the Classroom

Students who participated in the pilot phase of the digital teaching programme shared their experiences:

I used to find Science boring, but now our teacher shows us 3D models and videos. I actually look forward to the class now! — Aarav, Class VIII Student

My teacher uses an app that tells her which topics I find difficult. She explains those parts again just for me. I feel like she really understands me now. — Priya, Class X Student

Our Math class has become like a game. We solve problems together on the smart board. I scored 92 in my last test — my best ever! — Rohan, Class VII Student

About the CBSE Digital Teacher Training Programme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched its Digital Teacher Training Programme as part of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to modernise classroom education across the country.

Key highlights of the programme include:

Certified training modules developed by leading education experts and technology specialists

Focus on competency-based learning aligned with CBSE’s updated curriculum framework

Hands-on workshops, live sessions, and real classroom practice

Ongoing mentorship and evaluation to ensure quality standards are maintained

Recognition and certification for teachers who complete the programme successfully

Indirapuram School is among the select few CBSE schools in Ghaziabad to be chosen for this prestigious initiative.

About Indirapuram School

Indirapuram School is a premier CBSE-affiliated school located in the heart of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. With over [X] years of academic excellence, the school is home to [X]+ students and a dedicated faculty of [X]+ trained educators.

Known for its strong academic results, vibrant co-curricular programmes, and student-first approach, [School Name] continues to set the benchmark for quality education in the Delhi NCR region.

Key Highlights:

Consistently ranked among the Best CBSE Schools In Crossings Republik

100% CBSE Board Pass Rate for [X] consecutive years

Alumni placed in IITs, NITs, AIIMS, and top global universities

Strong focus on holistic development — academics, sports, arts, and values

Join Us — Be Part of This Journey

We warmly invite all parents, guardians, and community members to join us for our upcoming Parent Information Evening where we will walk you through the new digital teaching programme and answer all your questions.

For Media Enquiries

Phone Number: +91 9560994642

Website: https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/