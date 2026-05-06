GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Dyslipidemia Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation‘s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Dyslipidemia Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to achieve and sustain aggressive guideline‑directed lipid targets through remote pharmacist‑led medication management, structured telehealth follow‑up, and integrated cardiovascular risk monitoring.

Dyslipidemia is a leading risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), the most common cause of preventable death in the industrialised world. Current AHA/ACC guidelines recommend high‑intensity statin (HIS) therapy with stepwise addition of ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors and other lipid‑lowering agents (LLTs) to achieve LDL‑C <55 mg/dL for very high‑risk patients and <70 mg/dL for high‑risk patients. Yet real‑world achievement of these targets remains suboptimal, especially in underserved populations, due to barriers in follow‑up, medication adherence and access to advanced LLTs. GoTo Telemed’s program directly overcomes these obstacles by embedding a Pharm.D.‑led virtual clinic and remote biomarker monitoring within a unified telehealth platform.

“Lipid management is a cornerstone of cardiovascular prevention, yet countless patients remain at risk because they fail to achieve the aggressive LDL‑C targets that modern therapy can deliver,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Dyslipidemia Management Program closes the evidence–practice gap through a scalable, virtual, pharmacist‑driven model. Patients receive structured remote follow‑up, algorithmic medication titration, and continuous performance monitoring—all without the need for repeated in‑person visits.”

Virtual, Pharmacist‑Led Lipid Management Model

The program implements a Pharm.D.‑led virtual lipid clinic that has been validated in real‑world safety‑net settings. Patients are followed with virtual visits at prescribed intervals (6, 12, 24 and 36 weeks) focused on adherence, therapy titration and patient education. LLTs are sequentially intensified using guideline‑directed algorithms until LDL‑C targets are reached. Physician oversight is provided as needed.

At a major urban safety‑net hospital, this virtual model enabled 39% of enrolled patients to achieve LDL‑C ≤55 mg/dL, with 88% of those reaching goal using only high‑intensity statins and ezetimibe – underscoring the power of adherence optimisation over specialised add‑on drugs. Virtual, Pharm.D.‑led lipid management is effective, cost‑effective secondary prevention even in resource‑limited settings.

Scalable Digital Health and Remote Monitoring Infrastructure

The program leverages algorithm‑guided remote monitoring technology that has demonstrated improved health equity in both hypertension and cholesterol management. Pharmacists, guided by electronic medical record (EMR) tools and evidence‑based protocols, initiate and titrate medications to guideline‑directed targets. Using digitally connected home blood pressure monitors and laboratory‑coordinated lipid panels, the platform transmits physiologic and lipid data directly to the patient’s electronic health record, enabling real‑time, data‑driven treatment adjustments.

In a large health‑system study of over 10,000 patients, this remote, algorithm‑driven approach achieved a 50% reduction in LDL‑C (from 140 mg/dL to 70 mg/dL) in those who reached a guideline‑recommended lipid‑lowering regimen. Telehealth is increasingly recognised as a crucial tool to improve lipid management, especially for patients in rural or medically underserved areas.

Evidence‑Based Program Phases

V.1.0: Initial implementation at an urban safety‑net hospital – 39% of enrolled patients achieve LDL‑C ≤55 mg/dL within 12 weeks (88% using only statins and ezetimibe). V.2.0: Expansion to a high‑risk, algorithm‑guided remote management program – of patients fully completing the program, 75.7% achieved target LDL‑C levels at 6 months and 83.1% at 12 months (P < .001), with similar effects across all four risk groups. Participants who discontinued the program had the lowest rates of target achievement, highlighting the importance of sustained engagement.

Pharmacist‑led telehealth interventions have been consistently associated with improved cardiovascular outcomes and adherence to both drug and non‑drug therapy for dyslipidemia.

Integration With the 2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guidelines

The program is fully aligned with the 2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guidelines, which reinforce the importance of starting prevention with accurate risk assessment and prioritising lipid management. The guidelines highlight that elevated Lp(a) confers graded ASCVD risk, with levels around 125 nmol/L (50 mg/dL) indicating meaningful risk and levels near 250 nmol/L (100 mg/dL) identifying a substantially higher‑risk phenotype. Coronary artery calcium scoring and hsCRP are recommended selectively to refine risk assessment when traditional estimates are uncertain.

Importantly, the 2026 guidelines harmonise with ESC/EAS recommendations, creating a unified prevention framework. AHA/ACC guidelines recommend moderate‑to‑high‑intensity statin therapy immediately if LDL‑C ≥190 mg/dL; for LDL‑C 160‑189 mg/dL, moderate‑intensity statin therapy is considered if lifestyle changes alone have not achieved adequate reduction after 12 weeks. The 2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guideline also promotes the PREVENT™ risk calculator, which integrates cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health indicators to guide treatment decisions more precisely.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Cardiovascular Ecosystem

The Dyslipidemia Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR): All lipid panels, medication histories, remote monitoring data and clinical notes are consolidated in the patient’s lifetime health record, accessible to all authorised providers.

Pharmacist‑led Medication Management Protocols: Structured virtual visits and algorithmic titration enable safe, guideline‑directed LLT escalation, with direct e‑prescribing and real‑time formulary benefit tools.

Remote Biomarker Monitoring: Bluetooth‑enabled home blood pressure cuffs and integrated laboratory coordination transmit data automatically, triggering automated alerts when LDL‑C, blood pressure or other parameters deviate from target.

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to cardiologists, primary care physicians, registered dietitians and behavioural health providers for comprehensive cardiovascular risk reduction.

Patient Portal and Mobile App Access: Patients view their lipid trends, medication reminders, educational resources, and secure messaging through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Dyslipidemia Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, cardiologist or health plan.

Pharmacists, cardiologists, primary care physicians and nurse practitioners interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660