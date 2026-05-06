Ryan International Academy Organises Textile Recycling Drive to Encourage Eco-Conscious Living

Wagholi, Pune, India, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International Academy, Wagholi, has taken a significant step toward environmental responsibility by organizing a Used Uniform and Textile Collection Drive. The initiative reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Conducted in collaboration with ReCircle, the drive encouraged students and parents to donate gently used school uniforms along with other textile items such as clothes, bedsheets, and home linens. The initiative is closely aligned with ‘philanthropy,’ one of the core principles of the 12 Point Vision envisioned by Chairman Dr. Augustine Pinto.

The primary objective of the drive was to reduce textile waste while promoting the values of reuse and recycling. All collected uniforms will undergo a debranding process to remove school logos before being responsibly repurposed at ReCircle’s Textile Recovery Facility. At the facility, garments are carefully sorted for recycling, rewear, revamp, or re-life, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The response from parents was highly encouraging, with all contributions meeting the school’s guidelines of cleanliness and usability. By diverting textile waste from landfills, the initiative contributes to environmental conservation and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through such impactful collaborations, Ryan International Academy, Wagholi, continues to demonstrate how educational institutions can play a pivotal role in fostering environmental awareness and driving meaningful change toward a sustainable future.