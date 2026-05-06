Shreekant Patil Empowers Participants at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Water Management Program Hosted by META Nashik

Nashik, India, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Maharashtra Engineering Training Academy-METANashik, under the Water and Land Management Division (WALMETA), Nashik, successfully hosted a one-day training program on April 20, 2026, 11 AM onwards for women farmers as part of the “Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Water Management 15-Day Program 2026.” The workshop focused on enhancing entrepreneurship among women farmers and familiarizing them with government schemes for agricultural and rural development.

The session featured a keynote lecture by Dr. Shreekant Patil, renowned Startup India Mentor and master trainer affiliated with NSDC, Skill India, MSBEVET, NIESBUD, JSS, and META Nashik. Dr. Shreekant Patil shared practical insights on government subsidy programs, such as Standup India, and highlighted strategies to foster entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. His interactive session included a Q&A segment, allowing participants to engage directly and clarify their doubts about accessing and implementing these schemes.

METANashik is a premier government training institute under the Government of Maharashtra, providing technical and managerial training to MPSC-qualified engineers and government personnel. Known for its expertise in water and land management, META plays a crucial role in capacity building, skill development, and implementing state-level initiatives for sustainable rural development.

Dr. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished master trainer and entrepreneur mentor. He is the founder and former senior consultant at NPC India (Ministry of Commerce, Government of India), trainer at METANashik and holds key positions in industry bodies like NIMA, MACCIA, and NISIC. With his extensive experience in entrepreneurship training and government program implementation, Dr. Patil actively supports aspiring entrepreneurs across Maharashtra, providing hands-on guidance to leverage government schemes and foster sustainable business growth.

The event was felicitated by Mr. P.M. Baviskar, Superintending Engineer & Joint Director, META Nashik, and Mrs. Snehalata Gawade, recognizing Dr. Shreekant Patil’s contributions to rural entrepreneurship and skill development.