Pressure Sensor Market Insights into IoT and Connected Systems

The global pressure sensor market is entering a phase of steady but structurally important growth, driven by deeper integration across automation, mobility, and healthcare systems. The pressure sensor market is projected to reach USD 26.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2030. While the growth rate appears moderate, the underlying transformation is significant because pressure sensing is shifting from a basic measurement function to a core enabler of intelligent, connected systems.

Industries are no longer deploying pressure sensors only for monitoring. Instead, they are embedding them into decision-making loops, predictive maintenance systems, and real-time control environments. This shift is creating sustained demand across automotive engineering, industrial automation, energy systems, and medical devices.

Expanding Role of Pressure Sensors Across Industries

One of the strongest demand drivers is the automotive sector, particularly with the rapid rise of electrification and hybrid platforms. Modern vehicles integrate pressure sensors across braking systems, battery thermal management, tire pressure monitoring, and fuel or fluid control. As vehicle architectures become more software-defined, sensing density per vehicle continues to rise.

Key expanding application areas include:

Electric vehicle battery systems, where pressure monitoring supports thermal stability and safety

Advanced braking systems requiring precise hydraulic pressure control

Autonomous driving platforms that depend on real-time sensor feedback for redundancy and safety

Tire and chassis monitoring systems that improve efficiency and reduce maintenance risks

Healthcare is another rapidly evolving segment. Pressure sensors are increasingly used in respiratory devices, infusion pumps, and wearable health monitoring systems. Continuous patient monitoring is becoming standard in critical care environments, driving demand for compact and highly accurate sensors.

Key healthcare-driven use cases include:

Wearable blood pressure and respiration monitoring devices

Minimally invasive diagnostic tools using micro-pressure sensing

Hospital equipment safety systems for fluid and gas regulation

Remote patient monitoring platforms integrated with digital health ecosystems

Industrial environments remain the largest and most stable application base. Automation systems in manufacturing plants, oil and gas operations, and process industries depend on pressure sensors for hydraulic control, pneumatic systems, and equipment safety.

Key industrial applications include:

Predictive maintenance systems using pressure anomaly detection

Hydraulic and pneumatic automation in robotics and assembly lines

Pipeline and process monitoring in energy and chemical industries

Smart factory integration through Industry 4.0-enabled sensor networks

A parallel shift is the integration of pressure sensors into IoT ecosystems, enabling centralized monitoring, remote diagnostics, and real-time optimization across distributed assets.

Technology Evolution Shaping Next-Generation Pressure Sensing

The pressure sensor landscape is undergoing a strong technology shift driven by miniaturization and intelligence. MEMS-based designs are becoming the industry standard due to their compact size, scalability, and reliability. These sensors can be embedded into constrained environments without compromising accuracy.

Key technology trends include:

Expansion of MEMS-based sensors across automotive and consumer electronics

Adoption of smart sensors with onboard signal processing and diagnostics

Growth of wireless and low-power architectures for remote deployment

Integration with edge computing for real-time decision-making

Advancements in high-performance materials such as piezoelectric and graphene-based sensing layers

These innovations are enabling sensors to operate in more extreme environments while delivering higher accuracy and longer operational lifetimes.

Key Players and Industry Direction

The pressure sensor ecosystem is shaped by a mix of global technology leaders and specialized sensing companies. These organizations collectively influence product innovation, industrial standards, and application development across regions.

Leading companies include:

AlphaSense

Process Sensing Technologies (PST) group

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto Kyorindo co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

GfG Europe Ltd.

Baker Hughes

These companies are actively investing in automotive sensing platforms, industrial automation solutions, and advanced environmental monitoring systems, reinforcing their role in shaping long-term market direction.

Recent Developments Highlighting Innovation Momentum

The market continues to evolve through targeted product innovations designed for higher precision, durability, and application-specific performance.

Key developments include:

In May 2024, Parker Hannifin launched the SCP09 pressure sensor for hydraulic systems, designed to deliver high accuracy across varying industrial and mobile machinery conditions, strengthening reliability in heavy-duty applications

In February 2024, Tekscan introduced a pressure mapping sensor for battery manufacturing and R&D, enabling detailed interface pressure analysis to improve battery safety and performance

Expansion of pressure sensing solutions in electric vehicle battery validation and thermal management systems, supporting next-generation mobility platforms

Increasing use of advanced pressure mapping technologies in manufacturing quality control to detect micro-level defects and process inefficiencies

Additional innovation momentum is visible in:

Development of ultra-compact sensors for wearable medical devices and minimally invasive tools

Integration of AI-enabled analytics platforms for predictive maintenance in industrial systems

Rising adoption of pressure sensing in smart energy storage systems and grid infrastructure monitoring

Overall, the pressure sensor market is evolving from a hardware-centric segment into a data-driven sensing ecosystem. Growth is being shaped not only by volume expansion but also by intelligence, connectivity, and cross-industry integration. As automation, electrification, and healthcare digitization accelerate, pressure sensors are becoming foundational components in next-generation industrial and digital infrastructure.