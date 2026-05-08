Toradex Announces Launch of Zinnia Gateway: The Industrial Edge AI Platform Built for Seamless Deployment and Scalability

Horw, Switzerland, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Toradex, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the Zinnia Gateway, an advanced industrial edge AI platform engineered to simplify the development, deployment, and scaling of industrial and infrastructure systems.

Combining Toradex’s proven hardware and the production-ready Torizon OS, the Zinnia Gateway enables developers to scale their edge systems quickly and efficiently, eliminating the need for redesigning hardware or managing complex infrastructure.

Unlike traditional gateway solutions, the Zinnia Gateway is a ready-to-deploy platform that allows users to focus on their applications rather than building or maintaining infrastructure.

“Toradex has always been at the forefront of simplifying industrial IoT solutions, and the Zinnia Gateway is the next step in that evolution,” said Tim Jensen, Vice President of Devices at Toradex. “This platform streamlines edge deployments, empowering engineers to move from concept to production with speed and confidence. It’s an all-in-one solution that minimizes the burden of system design, enabling developers to focus on the value their applications bring.”

A Complete Industrial Edge Platform for Seamless Deployment

The Zinnia Gateway offers a fully assembled system preloaded with Torizon OS, Toradex’s embedded Linux distribution based on the Yocto Project, providing a stable, maintainable foundation for industrial applications.

Key Features Include:

• Ready-to-deploy Hardware: No need for hardware design or integration, the system comes fully assembled, ready for deployment.

• Torizon OS: A production-ready embedded Linux OS that’s optimized for secure, stable, and scalable operations.

• Seamless Remote Management: Features like secure remote access, OTA updates, and fleet management make it easy to monitor and maintain systems at scale.

• EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)-ready Software Stack: Built to meet industry standards and regulations for compliance and security.

Built for Industrial Environments

Engineered to withstand harsh industrial environments, the Zinnia Gateway is ideal for a wide array of industrial applications, including industrial automation, smart city, and energy infrastructure.

• Compact enclosure optimized for infrastructure installations

• DIN-rail-compatible mounting for easy deployment

• It integrates seamlessly with standard industrial protocols such as Modbus and CAN and is built to support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and industrial edge AI-based systems.

• Passive cooling via an integrated heatsink eliminates the need for fans, ensuring long-term durability.

• CE, FCC, and RoHS compliant, it is designed to meet industrial and regulatory standards.

Availability

Samples of the Zinnia Gateway will be available in June 2026. Interested customers can visit the Zinnia Gateway page for more details.

About Toradex:

Toradex is a global leader in embedded hardware and software solutions, specializing in making embedded computing easy. Trusted by companies across healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, robotics, agriculture, smart cities, and more, Toradex enables faster time-to-market while reducing development costs and complexity.

The company’s off-the-shelf, pin-compatible Arm®-based System on Modules (SoMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) offer exceptional flexibility and scalability, enabling straightforward integration and seamless future upgrades. Complementing its hardware offering, Torizon -an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux platform – streamlines development with integrated tools for OS configuration, secure remote updates, fleet management, and more, all built with security and reliability in mind.

Toradex has also expanded its portfolio with OSM and SMARC modules, bringing the versatility of the OSM and SMARC standards together with its hallmark high quality and user-friendly design. This approach accelerates hardware-software integration while minimizing maintenance and development effort.

Headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, with offices around the world, Toradex delivers premium product support and long-term availability, empowering businesses to build robust, high-performance embedded systems with confidence and ease.

For more information, visit: http://www.toradex.com

For media queries, please reach out to lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com