GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Stroke Management Program, Integrating Home‑Based Primary Prevention

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Stroke Management Program, a virtual‑first, end‑to‑end service that spans the entire stroke continuum of care—from primary risk reduction and silent atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection to acute telestroke decision support, post‑discharge cardiovascular monitoring, home‑based rehabilitation, and secondary prevention. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of vascular neurologists, telestroke specialists, cardiologists, physical and occupational therapists, and telehealth nurses, the program brings guideline‑aligned stroke expertise directly into patients’ homes and regional hospitals.

Stroke is the fifth‑leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious long‑term disability in the United States. Up to 80% of strokes are preventable through aggressive risk factor management, yet hypertension, AFib, dyslipidemia, and diabetes remain underdiagnosed and undertreated. At the same time, only a minority of eligible patients receive tissue plasminogen activator within the critical treatment window, and post‑stroke readmission rates remain unacceptably high.

“Stroke does not begin or end in the emergency department – it is a continuum that starts with silent risk factors and extends through acute treatment, recovery, and lifelong secondary prevention,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Stroke Management Program bridges every gap in this continuum. We help high‑risk individuals lower their blood pressure and detect paroxysmal AFib from home; we enable community hospitals to deliver expert telestroke consultations in minutes; and we support survivors with remote monitoring, virtual rehabilitation, and medication adherence tools after discharge. This is the first fully integrated telehealth solution for stroke, and it is available nationwide.”

1. Primary Prevention: Reducing Risk Before the First Stroke

The program implements a structured, technology‑enabled primary prevention pathway for individuals at elevated risk of a first stroke. A 6‑month personalized telehealth intervention includes remote patient monitoring, blood pressure management, lifestyle counselling, wearable monitoring (activity trackers), and multidisciplinary telemedicine visits via a secure digital platform . Participants receive home blood pressure monitors, smart pillboxes, and wearable activity trackers, with the primary endpoint being a reduction in systolic blood pressure .

A complementary AFib detection component is integrated into hypertension care. Omron Healthcare Inc., in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) , has launched a randomised controlled trial that uses a home blood pressure monitor equipped with Omron’s Intellisense AFib algorithm. When the device detects a potential arrhythmia, participants receive a wearable patch ECG for confirmatory diagnosis . By integrating AFib screening into daily home BP monitoring, the study aims to improve early detection without increasing patient or system burden . This approach is especially valuable because up to 40% of AFib is asymptomatic, allowing the condition to remain undiagnosed until a stroke occurs.

2. Acute Telestroke: Telemedicine‑Guided Thrombolysis in Underserved Hospitals

For acute stroke, GoTo Telemed offers a tele‑thrombosis network that connects rural and community hospitals with remote stroke specialists. Using high‑definition videoconferencing, the off‑site expert conducts a standardised stroke evaluation, reviews brain imaging, and guides the on‑site physician through the administration of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA).

A landmark German trial, the Telemedical Pilot Project for Integrative Stroke Care (TEMPiS) , demonstrated that the use of tPA increased ten‑fold in small hospitals that used telemedical facilities, with concomitant improvement in long‑term functional outcomes. At three months, mortality rates were similar for the telemedicine group (11.2%) and stroke centres (11.5%); and about 90% of patients treated under telemedical supervision survived the first three months after stroke . A published case report from a regional hospital further confirmed that a general physician, supported by a telestroke specialist, administered thrombolytic therapy 4 hours and 10 minutes after symptom onset, leading to a favourable neurological outcome . Together, these findings establish telestroke as indispensable for hospitals without onsite stroke expertise.

3. Post‑Discharge Monitoring: Continuity of Care After Stroke

After hospital discharge, patients enrolled in GoTo Telemed’s Stroke Management Program receive a personalised remote monitoring plan that tracks key cardiovascular risk factors: hypertension, diabetes, AFib, dyslipidaemia, and heart failure. The STRACK project (a three‑year European value‑based initiative) demonstrates the power of this approach. By providing home monitoring devices and a digital platform, STRACK achieved a 81.2% treatment adherence rate (up from 72% previously), reduced unnecessary visits by 26.3%, and eliminated 30‑day stroke recurrence (‑100%) while cutting 30‑day cardiovascular admissions by 100% and 1‑year stroke‑related admissions by 47.7% .

GoTo Telemed integrates similar tools, including AI‑powered interactive Q&A systems, real‑time physiological and behavioural monitoring, and personalised health reminders, all delivered through the patient’s smartphone or web portal. Primary outcomes tracked include changes in blood pressure, glucose, and blood lipids .

4. Telerehabilitation: Home‑Based Recovery After Stroke

The program provides fully remote telerehabilitation for stroke survivors, designed to increase access to high‑dose neurorehabilitation without the need for repeated in‑person visits.

A pilot study of Virtually Assisted Home Rehabilitation after Acute Stroke (VAST‑Rehab) demonstrated the feasibility of remote telerehabilitation for young and underserved stroke survivors .

A 16‑week virtual at‑home therapy program integrating occupational therapy and rehabilitation technology showed improved upper limb functionality and activities of daily living in a chronic stroke survivor – even decades after the stroke .

A dedicated upper‑extremity stroke therapy protocol is being trialled using immersive VR headset technology for guided practice of activities of daily living (ADLs) and instrumental ADLs (IADLs) .

Physical activity is a key pillar of secondary prevention. The ENAbLE randomised pilot trial confirmed that remote measurement of physical activity using a wearable device after stroke is feasible, with 80% of device‑based measurements available for analysis .

5. Secondary Prevention: Medication Adherence and Behaviour Change

To prevent recurrent stroke, the program employs theoretically‑informed telehealth interventions. An overview of systematic reviews (Phase‑2, 14 RCTs) found that such interventions improve medication adherence (SMD 0.38), healthy eating (SMD 0.38), and reduce systolic blood pressure (MD –9.19 mm Hg, moderate GRADE evidence) . These benefits translate directly into a lower risk of recurrent stroke – a critical outcome, as optimal secondary prevention can reduce the risk of another stroke by 80%.

Integration with smart pillboxes (e.g., Tenovi Smart Pillbox) and smartphone‑based medication reminder apps ensures timely medication adherence, while digital health‑based intelligent management systems enable self‑monitoring of risk factors using IoT devices such as blood pressure monitors and glucose meters .

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR): All home BP readings, activity data, medication logs, and clinical notes are centralised, accessible to the entire stroke care team.

RPM Device Integration: Supports Bluetooth‑connected blood pressure monitors, ECG patch devices, spirometers (where needed), and smart pillboxes; data transmitted automatically.

Secure Tele‑Auscultation and Telestroke Video: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video platform enables remote neurological examination and tPA decision guidance.

Seamless Escalation: Warm handoffs to cardiology, neurology, physical therapy, and emergency services when indicated.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Stroke Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑enrol or be referred by primary care providers, emergency departments, or hospital discharge planners.

Vascular neurologists, telestroke specialists, cardiologists, physical and occupational therapists, and stroke‑trained nurses interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660