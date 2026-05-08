LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Upgrade Completed at Food Processing Plant in Thailand

Posted on 2026-05-08 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — A major food processing plant in Thailand has recently upgraded its hazardous-area lighting system with LED explosion-proof fixtures. The installation is aimed at improving safety, reducing energy costs, and supporting the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Certain production zones within food processing facilities may contain combustible dust generated during handling and packaging operations. As a result, explosion-proof lighting is required to maintain safe working conditions.

The newly installed LED lights offer stable illumination, strong durability, and reduced maintenance needs. Plant management also reported noticeable energy savings following the upgrade.

“We are pleased with the performance of the new lighting system,” said Somchai Rattanakul, plant operations director. “It has improved visibility for our employees while helping us lower operating costs.”

The project highlights the increasing adoption of LED explosion-proof lighting in Southeast Asia’s food manufacturing industry. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

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