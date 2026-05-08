Neuro Experts, PC Expands its TBI Expert Team

Texas, USA, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) cases, every detail becomes crucial, and having the right experts can make a world of difference in determining the results. That’s why Neuro Experts, PC, which specializes in providing unbiased medical-legal consulting, has announced the expansion of its forensic neurology team with the addition of more highly specialized neuroradiology experts in TBI-related cases.

Among the newest additions is Dr. Peyman Golshani, MD, PhD, a dual-trained neurologist and neuroscientist with more than 20 years of clinical and research experience. As a Professor in Residence at UCLA and director of an NIH-funded research laboratory, Dr. Golshani brings deep expertise in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) management, epilepsy, seizure disorders, clinical neurophysiology, and advanced neurological research.

The team at Neuro Experts, PC also includes leading specialists such as Dr. Saman Hazany, MD, DABR, Harvard-trained neuroradiologist and expert in Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) for concussion and mild TBI; Dr. Danny Benmoshe, MD, and Dr. David Ko, MD, clinical neurologists and neurophysiologists; and renowned neuropsychologists Dr. Liorah Sabbah, PhD, and Dr. Daniel Fenton, PhD, who specialize in neuropsychological evaluations of TBI and trauma-related cognitive conditions.

Dr. Saman Hazany from Neuro Experts, PC says: “Our mission has always been to provide precise, unbiased, and scientifically grounded opinions in complex neurological cases, and with the addition of professionals like Dr. Golshani and other renowned neuroradiology experts, we are becoming better equipped than ever to support attorneys, healthcare providers, researchers, and patients navigating challenging TBI-related matters.”

Need trusted expertise for a TBI-related case, or want to schedule a consultation? Contact the team at Neuro Experts, PC today!

Contact Info:

Website: https://neuroradiologyexpert.com/

Email: info@neuroexpertsgroup.com

Phone: 1-833-VERITA-1 (1-833-837-4821)