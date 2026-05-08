1.3MW Solar-Storage Project at INHE Jiangxi Industrial Park Delivers a 3–4 Year Payback with INHENERGY Inverters

Photo | INHE Jiangxi Industrial Park

Jiangxi, China, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — In November 2025, the 1.3MW Distributed Solar-Storage Power Station at INHE Jiangxi Industrial Park was successfully connected to the grid and officially put into operation. It fully proves the mature engineering strength of INHENERGY’s smart energy solutions in industrial and commercial solar & storage integrated projects.

As of April 23, the station has been operating stably for more than five months, with cumulative generation reaching 525,600 kWh. The project’s average annual generation is expected to reach 1.25–1.30 million kWh, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 730–760 tons per year — an ecological benefit equivalent to planting 42,000 trees. Based on industrial and commercial electricity consumption benefits, with an average electricity revenue of 1 RMB/kWh and combined with peak -shaving and valley – filling energy storage, the project’s payback period is 3~4 years, demonstrating significant dual advantages in energy saving, cost reduction, and green revenue generation.

Laying a Solid Technical Foundation

Photo | INHENERGY Inverters & Storage Batteries

The solar-storage project is located at INHE Jiangxi Industrial Park, with an installed capacity of 1.3MW. It adopts the “self-consumption, surplus to grid” model, and the clean green electricity generated is primarily used for the smart meter automated production line in the park’s Phase II renovation and expansion project.

The core equipment of the power station features INHENERGY’s high-efficiency grid-tied inverters, including 15 units of 80kW (SI 80K) and 2 units of 50kW (SI-50K-T2). With an efficiency of up to 99%, the inverters deliver outstanding power generation performance. The system employs 150% DC oversizing and 110% AC overload design, fully unlocking generation capacity while enhancing overload capability and operational stability. In addition, the park is equipped with two 261kWh storage batteries (total capacity 522kWh), optimizing power load through peak‑shaving and valley‑filling, helping to save over one million RMB in annual electricity costs, while also reducing operation and maintenance expenses.

Building a Green Energy Pathway

Photo | Integrated PV-ESS-Charging Station in INHE Jiangxi Industrial Park

The park has concurrently planned a PV-ESS-Charging integrated supporting project. This area features 40 parking spaces and is specifically equipped with two INHENERGY 80kW grid-tied inverters to ensure stable and efficient grid-connected operation of the PV system. It also plans to install ten 7kW slow chargers. Once the chargers are installed and connected to the municipal grid, the “PV-ESS-Charging” coordinated green energy application scenario will be further expanded.

Exploring New Possibilities

The successful operation of this Jiangxi industrial park station is another successful practice following INHENERGY’s 860 kW rooftop PV station at its Zhuhai production base, demonstrating the superior performance of INHENERGY inverters and its integrated smart energy solution capabilities. Looking ahead, INHENERGY will continue to deepen innovation in solar-storage technologies, leveraging rigorous industrial-grade product quality and flexible customization to provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective green energy solutions for more industrial and commercial scenarios. We aim to support enterprises in their low-carbon transition and jointly explore new possibilities in smart green energy development. We also sincerely invite partners from all sectors to visit the Jiangxi Industrial Park for on-site inspection and collaboration, working together to promote the deployment of integrated industrial and commercial solar-storage projects.

About INHENERGY

Inhenergy Co., Ltd. is a holding subsidiary of the Inhe Group, well-versed in the energy equipment sector. Inhenergy focuses all efforts on high-yield hybrid & grid-connected inverters and software systems, covering R&D, production, test, quality control, sales, and after-sales services. Honorably, Inhenergy was awarded the National High-tech Enterprise.

The core R&D team has more than 15 years of relevant experience. With multiple national patents granted, the Inhenergy team has developed more than 50 series of hybrid & grid-connected inverters covering 3-125kW, all of which are well received in more than 80 countries/regions globally. Learn More: www.inhenergy.com