Integrative Systems Launches Risk-Free 90 Day AR Collections Commitment

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems announces its bespoke Accounts Receivable (AR) Collections Outsourcing Services, featuring a risk-free 90 Day Performance Commitment that delivers measurable cash flow improvements for global enterprises.

Operating as an extension of customers’ teams under their brand, the services transform overdue invoices into steady revenue while reducing Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) by 10-20% in just 90 days.

The comprehensive A/R solutions include structured invoicing, payment processing, customer credit analysis, dispute resolution, aging account monitoring, and bad debt recovery – all integrated with the experience of 20+ years in ERP systems like NetSuite, SAP, Coupa, Sage, and others.

Unlike traditional collection agencies, Integrative Systems remains technology-agnostic and works with their customers to prioritize relationship-building with structured follow-ups via email, SMS, or their customers’ preferred channels to boost on-time payments and minimize bad debt.

Customers benefit from dedicated collections specialists who enhance customer satisfaction, provide analytics-driven cash flow forecasting, and ensure transparency through daily progress reports.

“Our 90 Day Performance Commitment removes all risk – clients break even on costs through recovered revenue and only commit long-term if KPIs like Promise-to-Pay rates (40-60%) and recovery rates (15-25% on placed debt) are met,” said Derick Miller, Sr. Engagement Manager for Accounts Receivables at Integrative Systems.

“With 20+ years of expertise trusted by global enterprises, we accelerate AR collections processes using a structured roadmap – Days 1-30 for data audits and opportunity identification; 31-60 for intensive collections; and 61-90 for stabilization and pipeline building.”

A recent customer success story highlights the impact – A waste management company reduced DSO significantly, boosted cash flow, and built a scalable collections framework supporting sustained revenue stability as Integrative Systems addressed their fragmented data and delayed invoicing.

Their customers have testified in by praising how Integrative Systems collection experts operate under the customer’s brand with seamless integration across their process, tools, and guidelines. They have observed 35% drop in overdue receivables within 60 days, and 2x collection efficiency gains.

Integrative Systems positions their customers for long-term resilience by helping them adapt to evolving enterprise financial demands without operational disruptions. The company integrates as an extension of customers’ teams, operating under their brand to prioritize shared success through dedicated collections specialists focused on seamless collaboration and measurable outcomes.

For more details, view service overviews at AR Collections Services and the 90 Day Commitment Roadmap.

About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems is a strategic IT solutions and services company specializing in modernizing core technologies like IBM i (AS400) and Microsoft platforms. With expertise in AR/AP services, collection process optimizations, and business outcome improvements, we help enterprises leverage digital strategies for tangible outcomes.

Visit www.integrativesystems.com or contact us at 1.866.468.7974 or contact@integrativesystems.com to book a free consultation.