Versitron Introduces 6-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch for Factory Automation & Industrial Networking

Newark, DE, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products.

Versitron, a leading global provider of industrial networking solutions, today announced the availability of its 6-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SKU: SF70660), engineered specifically for factory automation systems and industrial networking applications. Designed to deliver reliable Ethernet and fiber connectivity in demanding industrial environments, the SF70660 combines four RJ45 Ethernet ports with two SFP fiber uplink ports, enabling seamless high-speed communication across automation networks and industrial infrastructures.

Backed by Versitron’s long-standing legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the SF70660 provides industrial operators, system integrators, and automation professionals with a dependable and scalable networking solution for mission-critical operations where uptime, durability, and stable data transmission are essential.

Reliable Industrial Networking for Factory Automation Systems

As modern factory automation systems continue to evolve with connected machinery, industrial IoT devices, and centralized monitoring systems, industrial networks require highly reliable switching infrastructure capable of supporting continuous communication between control systems and operational equipment.

The Versitron SF70660 addresses these requirements by delivering stable unmanaged Ethernet switching with fiber uplink flexibility, ensuring uninterrupted communication between programmable logic controllers (PLCs), sensors, surveillance devices, and industrial control systems throughout manufacturing and processing facilities.

High-Performance Ethernet and Fiber Connectivity

A key advantage of the Versitron SF70660 is its versatile combination of copper and fiber connectivity. The switch features four 10/100/1000 RJ45 Ethernet ports alongside two 100/1000 SFP fiber slots, allowing industrial networks to support both localized high-speed device connectivity and long-distance fiber communication.

This hybrid connectivity approach enables system integrators to extend industrial networks between production floors, remote control rooms, warehouses, and distributed facilities while maintaining signal integrity and network performance.

Optimized for Industrial Automation Environments

The SF70660 is specifically designed to support industrial automation and operational technology (OT) environments where reliable communication is essential for productivity and system safety. Its unmanaged design simplifies deployment while providing stable, low-latency switching performance for industrial devices operating in real-time environments.

The switch supports seamless communication for:

PLC and HMI connectivity

Industrial IoT deployments

Automated production lines

Machine-to-machine communication

Remote equipment monitoring

Industrial security systems

This makes the SF70660 an ideal solution for manufacturing plants, automation facilities, transportation systems, utility operations, and smart industrial infrastructures.

Fiber Uplink Flexibility for Long-Distance Communication

Equipped with dual SFP fiber ports, the Versitron SF70660 enables flexible fiber deployment for industrial applications requiring extended network reach. Fiber uplinks allow industrial operators to establish secure and interference-resistant communication links between remote production zones, monitoring stations, and centralized network infrastructure.

The use of fiber connectivity also enhances network reliability in electrically noisy industrial environments where electromagnetic interference can impact traditional copper-based communication systems.

Stable Gigabit Ethernet Performance

The SF70660 supports Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, delivering reliable high-bandwidth communication for industrial data traffic, automation controls, monitoring systems, and connected industrial devices. Its non-blocking switching architecture ensures efficient data forwarding with minimal latency and packet loss, helping maintain operational continuity across industrial networks.

This high-performance capability supports growing industrial bandwidth demands while ensuring consistent network responsiveness in automation environments.

Rugged Industrial Design for Continuous Operation

Built for harsh industrial environments, the Versitron SF70660 features a durable industrial-grade construction designed for continuous operation under demanding conditions. Its rugged design supports deployment in environments exposed to temperature fluctuations, vibration, electrical interference, and operational stress.

This durability makes the switch particularly well-suited for deployment in:

Manufacturing facilities

Industrial automation systems

Transportation infrastructure

Utility substations

Oil & gas operations

Outdoor industrial cabinets

Simplified Plug-and-Play Deployment

Versitron engineered the SF70660 with ease of installation and operational simplicity in mind. Its unmanaged architecture eliminates the need for complex software configuration, enabling fast plug-and-play deployment for industrial network expansion projects and system upgrades.

Compatibility with standard Ethernet and fiber networking equipment ensures seamless integration into both new and existing industrial infrastructures, helping reduce installation time and maintenance complexity for system integrators and industrial IT teams.

Broad Industrial Application Scenarios

The Versitron 6-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is ideal for a wide range of industrial and automation applications:

• Factory Automation Systems – Reliable connectivity for industrial control and automation equipment

• SCADA Networks – Stable communication for supervisory control systems

• Industrial IoT Applications – Supporting connected sensors and smart devices

• Utilities Infrastructure – Secure and dependable industrial networking

• Transportation Systems – Fiber-enabled communication for distributed operations

• Security & Surveillance Solutions – Supporting industrial video monitoring networks

• Petrochemical & Oil/Gas Facilities – Rugged networking for demanding industrial environments

• Telecommunications Infrastructure – Reliable industrial-grade Ethernet switching

Product Availability

The Versitron SF70660 6-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is now available globally for industrial networking and factory automation deployments. Detailed specifications, compatibility information, and ordering details can be accessed through Versitron’s official product page.

About Versitron

Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products. With a legacy defined by “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the company has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and long-term durability. Trusted by system integrators worldwide, Versitron continues to enable seamless, secure, and scalable network operations across industrial, enterprise, and security applications.