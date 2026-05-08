SERP Consultancy: Smart Content That Fuels Business Growth

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — SERP Consultancy, founded by Prodosh Kundu, is offering content writing services which can meet all the requirements of a business marketing strategy. Our main objective is to provide 100% outcome-driven solutions with the highest quality and professionalism.

Our experienced and qualified writers can create and deliver domain specific content that is relevant to the target audience and can be interpreted easily. They are highly capable of creating content on every topic with equal efficiency, irrespective of whether it is a business content or personal project.

Our packages

Our content writing services is available in the following packages:

Full time monthly hiring (8 hours each day): $1099

Part time monthly hiring (4 hours each day): $ 599

Hourly hiring (Price per hour): $9

Our content writing solutions

We provide the following solutions to our clients:

Article writing

Blog post writing

Website content or sales copywriting

Product description content

Press release writing

E-book writing

Infographic content writing

Video script writing

Ad copy writing

Key reasons for choosing our content writing service

Business owners should hire us due to the following reasons:

Guarantee about superior quality: We have in-house quality control team which makes sure that the content is 100% unique and free of mistakes. All the articles are checked for plagiarism and proofread by the leader of our content team.

Multiple language support: Our expert writers can create high quality grammatically correct content in various languages besides English, such as Polish, German, Russian, French, Italian, Spanish and Dutch.

SEO skill: Our writers possess the necessary skills and have proper knowledge about keyword prominence, proximity, weight and frequency. This makes it possible for them to produce SEO optimized content where keyword density is maintained naturally.

Expertise in several niches: Each of our writers are specialized in some specific niches, so clients can remain assured about well-researched articles that are suitable even for expert readers.

Flexible resource hiring: We provide our clients with the opportunity to hire writers on full time, part time, hourly basis or project wise basis according to their requirements.

Clients are satisfied with our services. If you want more information about our company, then visit https://www.serp-consultancy.com/

About SERP Consultancy

SERP Consultancy is a Kolkata based digital marketing company whose professionals can meet any given budget and provide the best possible solutions within it. We have a 88% client retention rate. Its core values are creativity, trust, collaboration, respect, honesty and quality.