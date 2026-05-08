HEALiX Infrared Launches HEALiX Flow IPC Boots & Flow Pro Compression Boots Designed for Athletes, Runners, and High-Performance Recovery

New York, United States, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — HEALiX Infrared, a wellness technology brand specializing in advanced infrared therapy and recovery solutions, today announced the launch of two new recovery products: the HEALiX Flow IPC Boots and the HEALiX Flow Pro Compression Boots. The launch expands the company’s growing recovery technology portfolio designed for athletes, runners, and high-performance individuals.

The newly introduced devices utilize intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) technology to support muscle recovery, improve circulation, and help reduce post-exercise fatigue. Both products are designed to bring professional-grade recovery therapy into home and personal wellness environments.

The HEALiX Flow IPC Boots are engineered to deliver structured compression therapy aimed at supporting circulation and recovery after physical activity. The system is designed for fitness enthusiasts and individuals seeking convenient at-home recovery support as part of their wellness routine.

The HEALiX Flow Pro Compression Boots represent a more advanced recovery solution featuring a multi-chamber compression system designed for deeper and more targeted therapy. The product is intended for athletes and high-performance users who require intensive recovery support following training, endurance activities, or physically demanding routines.

According to HEALiX Infrared, both products reflect the company’s commitment to making advanced recovery technologies more accessible outside clinical and professional sports settings.

“With recovery becoming a critical part of performance and overall wellness, we designed these new compression boots to support users in a practical and effective way,” said a spokesperson for HEALiX Infrared. “Our goal is to deliver technology that helps people recover smarter, whether they are athletes, runners, or simply leading active lifestyles.”

The launch comes at a time when global demand for recovery-focused wellness solutions continues to grow, particularly among fitness communities, endurance athletes, and individuals managing fatigue from modern, active lifestyles.

HEALiX Infrared continues to expand its presence in the wellness technology sector with a focus on infrared therapy systems, compression-based recovery devices, and at-home wellness innovations designed for everyday use.

About HEALiX Infrared

HEALiX Infrared is a wellness technology brand based in New York, United States, specializing in infrared therapy and advanced recovery solutions. The company develops innovative at-home wellness systems designed to support physical recovery, performance, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Media Contact

HEALiX Infrared

Email: support@healixinfrared.com

Website: https://www.healixinfrared.com/