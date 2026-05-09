Green House Solar Control Expands Home Window Tinting Service in Houston

Houston, USA , 2026-05-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Green House Solar Control is proud to announce the expansion of its home window tinting service in Houston. As temperatures rise and energy costs increase, more homeowners are looking for smart ways to keep their homes cool and comfortable. The company is responding to this growing demand by offering advanced residential window tinting solutions designed for Texas heat.

Houston is known for strong sunlight, high humidity, and long summers. These weather conditions can cause solar heat gain inside homes. When sunlight passes through untreated glass, it raises indoor temperatures and makes air conditioning systems work harder. This leads to higher energy bills and uneven room temperatures.

Green House Solar Control provides professional home window tinting service in Houston to help reduce heat, block harmful UV rays, and improve indoor comfort. The company installs high-quality solar control window film that reflects infrared heat while allowing natural light to enter.

Helping Houston Homeowners Reduce Energy Costs

Residential window tinting is a simple and cost-effective home upgrade. By reducing heat transfer through glass, window film supports better HVAC efficiency. This helps lower monthly cooling costs and reduces strain on air conditioning systems.

In addition to energy savings, window tinting also provides glare reduction. Bright sunlight can create harsh glare on TVs and computer screens. Window film softens natural light without making rooms too dark.

Protection Against UV Damage

Ultraviolet rays can fade hardwood floors, furniture, artwork, and curtains over time. Green House Solar Control installs UV-blocking window film that blocks up to 99 percent of harmful UV rays. This helps protect interiors and maintain home value.

Home window tinting also improves daytime privacy. Families can enjoy natural light while limiting outside visibility.

Designed for Houston’s Climate

Texas homes often have large windows that allow plenty of sunlight. While beautiful, these windows can increase solar heat gain. Green House Solar Control’s expanded services focus on energy-efficient solutions built specifically for Houston’s climate.

The company uses durable, high-performance residential window film designed to handle strong sun exposure. Professional installation ensures long-lasting results and smooth application.

For more information visit, https://www.houstonwindowstint.com/

About Green House Solar Control

Green House Solar Control is a trusted provider of residential window tinting in Houston, TX. The company specializes in solar control window film, UV protection, glare reduction, and energy-efficient home upgrades. With a focus on quality service and customer satisfaction, Green House Solar Control helps homeowners create cooler, safer, and more comfortable living spaces.

Contact Information

Phone: +1 (281) 961-3058

Email: greenhouse.solarfilm@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dnTEctekESRkyqDG7