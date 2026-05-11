Embodied Intelligence Era Arrives, ROBOTECH ASIA Makes a Debut at NEPCON ASIA 2026

SHENZHEN, China, 2026-05-11 — /EPR Network/ — Booth bookings are now open for NEPCON ASIA 2026, Asia’s leading electronics manufacturing exhibition, set for Oct. 27–29 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an). Expanding to 90,000 square meters, the event will unite the full electronics manufacturing value chain — from semiconductor components and intelligent assembly to the fast-emerging embodied intelligence sector — under one roof.

Organized by RX, the exhibition will welcome electronics production buyers from across Asia, covering key sectors including automotive electronics, industrial automation, mobile devices, home appliances, computing, AI, embodied intelligence, low-altitude flight, smart homes and wearables. Designed as a one-stop business platform, NEPCON ASIA 2026 aims to help exhibitors capture new growth opportunities, enter emerging markets and strengthen upstream and downstream collaboration.

Focus on Three High-Growth Sectors: AI and Intelligent Terminals, Automotive Electronics, and Semiconductors

NEPCON ASIA 2026 is expected to attract more than 9,000 buyers from AI hardware manufacturers, intelligent terminal brands, component suppliers, EMS providers and OEMs, spanning the full AI industry chain from R&D to mass production.

More than 13,000 automotive electronics professionals will participate through dedicated buyer programs and the Symposium on Advanced Manufacturing Standards and Electronic Circuit Process Innovation for Automotive Electronics. The forum will focus on automotive-grade PCBA processes, compliance with standards such as IATF 16949, AEC-Q and ISO 26262, and solutions for high-reliability manufacturing, enabling exhibitors to tap into the rapidly expanding automotive electronics market.

The show will feature a live semiconductor packaging and testing demonstration line, displaying equipment and materials from over 50 brands. The concurrent 9th Semiconductor Technology and Innovation Conference Forum will spotlight advanced packaging and optical communication modules, connecting exhibitors with more than 3,000 semiconductor buyers, including OSAT, IDM and EMS decision-makers across South China.

New Projects, New Factories and Emerging Brands

NEPCON ASIA 2026 will prioritize invitations from new manufacturing projects in South China, including high-density PCBs, photovoltaic energy storage equipment, semiconductor displays and intelligent terminals. Targeted outreach will also engage emerging brands in AI headsets, smart glasses, electric mobility and smart homes, creating direct pathways to new orders and partnerships.

Global Buyers Without Leaving China

With a strategic focus on Asia and Eastern Europe, NEPCON ASIA 2026 plans to host 3,000 international buyers from markets including Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Central and Eastern Europe. Supported by industry associations and chambers of commerce, the event will offer business matching, international networking receptions and factory tours to accelerate cross-border cooperation.

ROBOTECH ASIA Makes Its Debut

Held concurrently, ROBOTECH ASIA will make its first appearance as Asia’s premier exhibition for embodied intelligence robotics applications and supply chains. Featuring leading robotics companies, the show will highlight large-scale industrial deployment of embodied intelligence across automotive, electronics manufacturing and logistics, supported by the Embodied Intelligence Robotics Industry Development Conference.

Expanded Show Ecosystem

As part of the ITWA Asia exhibition matrix, NEPCON ASIA 2026 will share 180,000 square meters with related industrial technology shows, attracting more than 170,000 professional visitors across electronics manufacturing, smart factories, machine vision, intelligent vehicles, new materials and AI applications.

Booth reservations are now open. For more information, visit NEPCON ASIA 2026’s official website.