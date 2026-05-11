CO2 Separation Membrane Market Trends Supporting Industrial Carbon Capture Technologies

The global CO2 separation membrane market size was estimated at USD 560.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 949.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing substantial growth as industries across the world intensify efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and align with carbon neutrality targets. Increasing regulatory pressure on industrial emissions, along with rising investments in sustainable energy technologies, is creating strong demand for advanced carbon capture and gas purification systems. CO2 separation membranes are emerging as an efficient and energy-saving alternative to conventional separation technologies due to their operational flexibility, lower maintenance requirements, and ability to support large-scale industrial decarbonization initiatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the CO2 separation membranes market with the largest revenue share of 34.7% in 2025.

The CO2 separation membranes industry in the U.S. is driven by strong regulatory frameworks and investments in carbon capture technologies.

By material, the polysulfone segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

By membrane, the polymeric membranes segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2025.

By end use, the power generation segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 560.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 949.1 Million

CAGR (2026-2033): 6.8%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

The dominance of North America in the CO2 separation membranes market is strongly linked to the region’s advanced industrial infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, and early adoption of carbon capture technologies. Industries across the U.S. and Canada are increasingly integrating membrane-based systems into natural gas processing, power generation, and industrial emission control applications. Government support for carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects has also accelerated regional deployment of advanced membrane technologies. The presence of established technology providers and continuous investments in sustainable industrial operations continue to strengthen North America’s leading market position.

The U.S. market is being significantly influenced by supportive regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing industrial carbon emissions. Federal incentives, clean energy policies, and carbon reduction programs are encouraging companies to invest in efficient gas separation technologies. The expansion of carbon capture and storage projects across power plants, refineries, and petrochemical facilities is increasing the demand for high-performance CO2 separation membranes. In addition, growing investments in hydrogen production and renewable energy infrastructure are supporting wider adoption of membrane-based purification systems across industrial sectors.

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The polysulfone segment is expected to witness notable growth due to the material’s excellent thermal stability, chemical resistance, and gas separation performance. Polysulfone membranes are increasingly preferred in industrial applications because they offer durability and reliable operation under harsh processing conditions. Their ability to provide effective CO2 separation while maintaining operational efficiency makes them suitable for natural gas treatment, hydrogen recovery, and industrial gas purification processes. Rising research and development activities focused on improving membrane selectivity and permeability are further supporting the growth of this segment.

Polymeric membranes accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025 owing to their cost-effectiveness, ease of manufacturing, and wide applicability across industries. These membranes are extensively used in carbon capture systems because they provide efficient gas separation while consuming lower energy compared to traditional technologies. Continuous advancements in polymer chemistry and membrane engineering are enhancing their performance characteristics, including selectivity, permeability, and operational lifespan. The increasing demand for scalable and commercially viable carbon capture solutions is expected to maintain the strong position of polymeric membranes in the global market.

The power generation segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to rising concerns regarding emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants. Energy producers are increasingly adopting carbon capture systems to comply with environmental regulations and sustainability goals. CO2 separation membranes are becoming an attractive solution in the power sector because they enable efficient separation processes with lower operational costs. The integration of carbon capture technologies into thermal power plants, combined with global decarbonization initiatives, is expected to drive strong demand from the power generation industry over the coming years.

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Industries including power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, cement, and petrochemicals are increasingly adopting membrane-based carbon capture systems to comply with environmental mandates and sustainability objectives. Compared to traditional separation methods, membrane technologies offer lower energy consumption, compact system design, and operational flexibility. The growing need for natural gas purification and removal of CO2 impurities is also contributing to rising demand across industrial applications. Furthermore, the increasing use of renewable natural gas and biogas upgrading technologies is creating new growth opportunities for membrane manufacturers.

The market is also benefiting from continuous advancements in membrane materials and manufacturing technologies. Innovations such as hybrid membranes, nano-engineered structures, and mixed-matrix membranes are significantly improving separation efficiency and resistance to harsh industrial conditions. These developments are enabling cost-effective large-scale deployment while reducing operational challenges such as fouling and maintenance requirements. The expanding use of membranes in hydrogen purification and renewable energy applications is expected to further broaden the market landscape in the coming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market include Evonik and Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.. These companies are actively developing advanced membrane technologies for carbon capture, hydrogen recovery, natural gas treatment, and industrial gas purification applications. Other major participants in the market include UBE Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., BORSIG GmbH, FUJIFILM, GENERON, Air Liquide, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.. These companies are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of membrane applications to strengthen their market presence.

In conclusion, the global CO2 separation membrane market is expected to witness sustained expansion due to rising environmental concerns, stringent carbon emission regulations, and increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure. The growing adoption of CCUS technologies, advancements in membrane materials, and expanding industrial applications are collectively driving market growth. Demand from sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, hydrogen production, and biogas upgrading is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. With continuous technological innovation and increasing emphasis on industrial decarbonization, CO2 separation membranes are likely to play a crucial role in supporting global sustainability and carbon neutrality goals.

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