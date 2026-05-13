Versitron Introduces Multimode to Singlemode Fiber Media Converter for Security & Surveillance and SCADA Applications

Newark, DE, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron, a leading global provider of industrial networking solutions, today announced the availability of its Multimode to Singlemode Fiber Media Converter (SKU: M720DA), designed specifically for advanced Security & Surveillance and SCADA Applications requiring reliable long-distance fiber communication. Backed by Versitron’s long-standing legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” this industrial-grade fiber media converter enables secure, stable, and high-performance network connectivity for mission-critical infrastructures operating across demanding environments.

As organizations continue expanding surveillance systems, industrial automation networks, and remote monitoring infrastructures, the need for dependable long-distance fiber connectivity has become increasingly important. Versitron’s M720DA addresses these challenges by providing seamless multimode-to-singlemode fiber conversion, enabling extended communication distances while maintaining signal integrity and network stability across industrial and security applications.

Advanced Fiber Conversion for Long-Distance Network Communication

A key advantage of the Versitron M720DA is its ability to convert multimode fiber signals to singlemode fiber transmission efficiently, allowing organizations to extend network communication over significantly longer distances without replacing existing infrastructure.

The converter supports both 100Base and 1000Base fiber communication, providing flexibility for evolving network requirements while ensuring reliable high-speed data transmission between remote network locations.

This capability allows organizations to integrate legacy multimode fiber networks with modern singlemode infrastructure, reducing upgrade costs and simplifying network expansion projects.

Optimized for Security & Surveillance Network Infrastructure

The M720DA is purpose-built for Security & Surveillance deployments where uninterrupted communication and long-range connectivity are critical. The converter supports reliable transmission for IP cameras, CCTV systems, remote monitoring stations, and perimeter security infrastructure operating across large campuses and distributed facilities.

By extending fiber communication distances while maintaining stable signal performance, the converter enables centralized monitoring and improved operational visibility across surveillance environments.

This makes the M720DA ideal for city-wide surveillance systems, transportation hubs, industrial security networks, campus monitoring systems, and critical infrastructure security deployments.

Reliable Connectivity for SCADA and Industrial Automation Systems

The Versitron M720DA also provides dependable communication support for SCADA networks and industrial automation systems requiring stable long-distance fiber connectivity between control centers, field devices, and remote monitoring stations.

Industrial facilities often require communication between geographically separated locations exposed to electrical interference and environmental challenges. The M720DA’s fiber conversion capability ensures secure and interference-resistant data transmission for industrial control applications.

This enables reliable communication for utilities, substations, pipeline monitoring systems, manufacturing facilities, and remote industrial operations where network uptime is essential.

Flexible Multimode and Singlemode Fiber Integration

The converter simplifies integration between multimode and singlemode fiber infrastructures, enabling organizations to maximize the value of existing network investments while expanding connectivity capabilities.

By supporting hybrid fiber environments, the M720DA allows seamless communication between buildings, control rooms, surveillance towers, industrial plants, and remote monitoring sites without compromising transmission quality.

Its flexible deployment capability makes it highly suitable for organizations modernizing network infrastructure while maintaining compatibility with installed fiber systems.

Stable High-Speed Data Transmission

Designed for high-performance fiber communication, the M720DA delivers stable and low-latency data transmission for video, voice, and industrial control traffic. Whether supporting real-time surveillance feeds or industrial monitoring systems, the converter maintains reliable network performance across extended distances.

This stable communication capability is especially critical for applications where consistent network availability directly impacts operational safety, monitoring accuracy, and system responsiveness.

Industrial-Grade Reliability for Demanding Environments

Built to support mission-critical deployments, the Versitron M720DA is engineered for reliable operation in demanding industrial and commercial environments. Its rugged construction supports dependable network performance in facilities exposed to vibration, electrical interference, temperature fluctuations, and continuous operational demands.

This durability makes the converter particularly well-suited for industrial automation systems, transportation infrastructure, utility networks, petrochemical facilities, and outdoor surveillance applications requiring long-term operational stability.

Simplified Deployment and Network Expansion

Versitron has designed the M720DA for straightforward deployment and seamless integration into existing fiber networks. Its compact design and compatibility with standard networking infrastructure simplify installation, configuration, and network upgrades.

Organizations can efficiently extend fiber communication distances while minimizing deployment complexity, reducing downtime, and maintaining uninterrupted operations across critical network environments.

Broad Application Scenarios

The Versitron Multimode to Singlemode Fiber Media Converter is ideal for a wide range of industrial and security applications:

Security & Surveillance Systems – Extending fiber connectivity for IP cameras and remote monitoring

SCADA Networks – Supporting industrial control and remote monitoring communication

Utilities Infrastructure – Enabling stable long-distance communication between substations and control centers

Factory Automation Systems – Providing interference-resistant industrial network connectivity

Telecommunications Networks – Supporting high-speed fiber backbone expansion

Gate Monitoring Systems – Delivering reliable communication for perimeter security systems

Petrochemical & Oil/Gas Facilities – Supporting secure industrial fiber communication

Transportation Infrastructure – Enabling stable connectivity for distributed monitoring systems

Campus & Education Networks – Extending secure fiber communication between buildings

Fire Alarm & Emergency Systems – Supporting network-enabled safety monitoring devices

Product Availability

The Versitron M720DA Multimode to Singlemode Fiber Media Converter is now available globally for industrial networking, surveillance, and remote communication infrastructure projects. Detailed specifications, compatibility information, and ordering details can be accessed through Versitron’s official website.

About Versitron

Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products. With a legacy defined by “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the company has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and long-term durability. Trusted by system integrators worldwide, Versitron continues to enable seamless, secure, and scalable network operations across industrial, enterprise, and security applications.