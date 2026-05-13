Helena, Montana, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to provide structured, evidence‑based psychotherapy for a wide range of mental health conditions through secure telehealth consultations. Delivered by a network of licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical social workers, and professional counselors, the program makes one of the most rigorously researched and effective forms of talk therapy accessible to patients across all 50 states.

Cognitive behavioral therapy is a structured, goal‑oriented form of psychotherapy that helps individuals become aware of inaccurate or negative thinking patterns so they can view challenging situations more clearly and respond to them in more effective ways [7†L3-L7]. Unlike many other therapeutic approaches, CBT is present‑focused and problem‑specific, typically requiring fewer sessions than other types of therapy [7†L14-L16][8†L9-L11]. It is empirically supported and characterized by teaching patients a concrete set of coping skills designed to modify maladaptive cognitions, behaviors, and physiological responses that maintain psychological distress [8†L5-L9].

“Cognitive behavioral therapy is one of the most powerful tools we have to help people break free from cycles of negative thinking and self‑defeating behaviors,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Yet for too many individuals, access to trained CBT providers is blocked by long wait times, geographic distance, or the stigma of seeking mental health care. Our CBT Program removes those barriers entirely. Through secure video consultations, patients can work with licensed therapists who deliver structured, time‑limited, evidence‑based treatment—whether they are struggling with depression, anxiety, obsessive thoughts, panic attacks, trauma, or chronic pain.”

Comprehensive Scope of Conditions Treated

CBT has a robust evidence base across a wide range of mental health and medical conditions. The GoTo Telemed CBT Program provides guideline‑aligned care for:

Depression and mood disorders, including major depressive disorder and bipolar spectrum conditions. CBT is recommended as a first‑line nonpharmacologic treatment for acute phase MDD [5†L17-L23]. For depressive disorders, research shows that internet‑delivered CBT (iCBT) demonstrates long‑term effectiveness comparable to face‑to‑face CBT [10†L16-L24][8†L24-L35].

Anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and specific phobias. A 2025 network meta‑analysis found digital CBT to be particularly effective for anxiety symptoms in older adults, with a standardized mean difference (SMD) of −3.11 (95% CI: −4.25 to −1.96) [9†L35-L37]. The program also treats illness anxiety disorder (hypochondriasis) and separation anxiety [8†L22-L30][7†L14-L19].

Obsessive‑compulsive disorder (OCD) . CBT with exposure and response prevention (ERP) is the gold‑standard psychological treatment for OCD. Johns Hopkins guidelines and Oxford Health both strongly recommend CBT for OCD, panic, and social anxiety [8†L31-L32][0†L33-L35].

Post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) . Trauma‑focused CBT (TF‑CBT) is widely recognized as a first‑line treatment for PTSD and trauma‑related disorders [7†L9-L10][0†L10]. For children and adolescents, CBT has demonstrated effectiveness for PTSD, body dysmorphic disorder, and related conditions [0†L28-L31][8†L52-L54].

Eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and anorexia nervosa. CBT is the most studied and recommended psychological treatment for bulimia nervosa and has strong evidence for binge eating disorder [8†L35-L36][0†L10-L11][7†L24-L26].

Sleep disorders and insomnia. Cognitive‑behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT‑I) is a well‑established, non‑pharmacological first‑line treatment recommended by the American College of Physicians.

Substance use disorders. CBT is an effective adjunctive treatment for substance use disorders, focusing on identifying triggers, developing coping skills, and preventing relapse [8†L40-L41][7†L25-L27].

Chronic pain, headache, and medical conditions. CBT is effective for chronic pain, fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome, and other stress‑related medical conditions in which psychological factors contribute to symptom severity [7†L12-L13][8†L42-L43].

Obsessive‑compulsive and related disorders, including hoarding disorder, trichotillomania (hair‑pulling disorder), and excoriation (skin‑picking) disorder.

Somatic symptom disorders, including illness anxiety disorder, conversion disorder, and factitious disorder.

Personality disorders, including borderline personality disorder (through dialectical behavior therapy, a specialized form of CBT) [8†L37-L40].

Evidence‑Based Telehealth Delivery

The GoTo Telemed CBT Program is grounded in robust peer‑reviewed evidence demonstrating that internet‑delivered and telehealth‑administered CBT is effective and often comparable to traditional in‑person therapy. A 2026 systematic review and meta‑analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials comprising 1,272 participants found no significant difference in long‑term effectiveness between iCBT and face‑to‑face CBT (Hedges’ g = −0.07, 95% CI: −0.36 to 0.21), with depressive disorders responding best to iCBT [10†L16-L24].

Research also supports telehealth CBT for specific conditions and populations. A 2025 network meta‑analysis found that digital CBT may be more effective for anxiety symptoms than other remote therapies (SMD: −3.11, 95% CI: −4.25 to −1.96) [9†L35-L37]. The 2026 Finnish FLT‑Step initiative, a series of four parallel randomized controlled non‑inferiority trials, is investigating whether low‑intensity CBT treatments (guided self‑help and guided internet‑delivered CBT) are equivalent to traditional face‑to‑face CBT for depression and anxiety, with the potential to improve cost‑efficiency and access in public healthcare settings [14†L13-L19].

For children and adolescents, a 2025 systematic review and meta‑analysis found that CBT‑based technology‑delivered interventions provide benefit where access to traditional psychotherapies is limited or delayed [1†L26-L33]. For young people with depression, network meta‑analysis indicates internet‑based CBT (iCBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (iACT), dialectical behavior therapy (iDBT), and psychodynamic therapy (iPDT) all produce statistically significant reductions in depression scores. Notably, iDBT appeared to be more effective for depression in young populations [11†L32-L34].

Structured, Goal‑Oriented, and Time‑Limited

The program uses the standard CBT framework: patients attend limited, structured, goal‑oriented sessions (typically one hour per week for 10‑20 weeks), working with their therapist through a clearly defined curriculum tailored to their specific condition [8†L9-L12]. Therapists are directive and action‑oriented, guiding patients through cognitive restructuring (identifying and challenging distorted thought patterns), behavioral activation (engaging in rewarding activities to improve mood), exposure techniques (gradually confronting feared situations), and skills training (developing concrete coping tools).

Digital and Gamified Extensions to Improve Engagement

GoTo Telemed is also exploring the integration of digital CBT (dCBT) enhancements within its platform. A substantial evidence base supports dCBT for anxiety and depression, with meta‑analytic syntheses confirming its effectiveness [15†L11-L12][4†L18-L20]. However, sustaining engagement remains a key challenge that limits real‑world impact. The program addresses this through supported delivery—research shows that therapist‑guided iCBT significantly improves completion rates (79.09%) compared to self‑guided formats (48.17%), and that therapist support may be crucial for ensuring participant adherence [10†L22-L26]. The 2026 Finnish FLT‑Step protocols confirm that guided internet‑delivered CBT (GiCBT) has demonstrated equivalent effectiveness and superior cost‑efficiency compared to face‑to‑face CBT for treating depression and anxiety [14†L13-L15].

Addressing Critical Gaps in Mental Health Access

The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program directly confronts persistent barriers to mental health care.

Barrier How GoTo Telemed Solves It

Severe shortage of CBT‑trained providers Telehealth connects patients with board‑certified therapists regardless of geographic location.

Long wait times (often 3‑6 months) Virtual visits reduce time from referral to first appointment to days or weeks.

Geographic and transportation barriers Patients in rural and underserved areas receive the same high‑quality care as those in major cities.

Stigma and privacy concerns Discreet home‑based care eliminates fear of judgment encountered in a clinic waiting room.

Work and family scheduling conflicts Evening and weekend telehealth appointments make treatment accessible to those with inflexible work or caregiving obligations.

Limited availability of specialized CBT subtypes The network includes therapists trained in CBT for OCD (ERP), eating disorders, insomnia (CBT‑I), trauma (TF‑CBT), and personality disorders (DBT).

Fragmented care across providers Unified EHR ensures seamless coordination with primary care, psychiatry, and other specialists.

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, employee assistance program (EAP), health plan, or community organization. The program accepts most major insurance plans.

Licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical social workers (LCSWs), licensed professional counselors (LPCs), and licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFTs) with CBT training and experience are invited to join GoTo Telemed’s provider network through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with primary care practices, employer‑based EAPs, health plans, behavioral health hospitals, and community mental health centers to embed CBT access within comprehensive referral networks.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660