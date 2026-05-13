How Much Does a Single Cyberattack Cost? Real Losses of Companies in Poland and Europe

Gdańsk, Poland,2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A cyberattack doesn’t just hit systems. It hits balance sheets. Hard.

Across Europe, the average cost of a data breach hovers around $4 million. That figure bundles everything—downtime, legal exposure, recovery, and lost business. But averages can be misleading. For some organisations, especially in regulated sectors, the real number climbs much higher—and fast.

In Poland, the upfront costs may look smaller. Often, they land in the tens of thousands.

But here’s the catch. For SMEs, that’s not a minor setback—it’s a serious disruption. Operations stall. Revenue takes a hit. Customers start asking questions. Some don’t come back.

Ransomware makes things worse. Much worse.

It’s not just the ransom. It’s the aftermath—restoring systems, plugging security gaps, managing PR fallout, and dealing with shaken client confidence. Weeks of disruption can follow a single breach. Sometimes months.

And then there are the hidden costs.

GDPR penalties.

Data loss.

Reputational damage that quietly erodes growth over time.

These don’t show up immediately—but they linger.

That’s the reality. Short-term incident. Long-term consequences.

The shift is already happening. Businesses are moving from reactive fixes to proactive defence—investing in monitoring, faster detection, and smarter risk management.

Because the question is no longer if an attack will happen.

It’s how much it will cost when it does.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics works with organisations across Europe, including Poland, to identify vulnerabilities early, quantify cyber risk, and build resilience where it matters most.

About CA Cybersecurity Analytics

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments.

Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.

Contact

CA Cybersecurity Analytics

Phone: +48 886 282 803

Website: https://cyberanalytics.tech/en/home-page/