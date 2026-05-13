Upgraded UI / UX for PokkeTTREK

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile device use in travel is staggering with over 92% of travelers bringing their phones on trips and 55% of them checking screens 1-5 times per hour (BankMyCell). The need to stay connected abroad is not just a ‘business trip’ feature with leisure consumers remaining on grid while on vacation. As devices themselves evolve, travelers are demanding more conveniences from their smartphones and usage during trips will continue to ramp up as more benefits are generated. The use of mobile devices in travel has 3 distinct stages:

Research and purchasing Staying connected while on trip Referring back to the trip after completion

Travel itself is heavily driven by preferences and trends, making data a very important and crucial part of business operations. This demand for device functionality creates new opportunities for travel businesses for optimizing marketing and gaining advantages in crowded marketplace.

A Full Function Trip Tracking App

Travel consumers are demanding more from their devices and PokkeTTREK is a user-friendly mobile app that maximizes smartphone functionality. Some of the core functions of PokkeTTREK are:

Tracks and records various trip statistics

Displays real time location and current trip data

Organizes past journeys in an easy to use interface for future user reference

Captures still and video media with an in-app camera that can be attached to journeys

Provides localized suggestions and recommendations through the Where Am I? function

Easy social media share popup panel to share journey details among the top networks

Real time map plotting

By extending smartphone functionality, PokkeTTREK delivers the in-demand benefits and conveniences that travelers seek in an all-in-one app and its easy to navigate interface promotes engagement and use, increasing the value of the app to the user.

Current Version of PokkeTTREK

Focusing on better UI and UX, the 2nd generation of PokkeTTREK design offers a cleaner and sharper interface that is easier to navigate while on the go. Input elements, fonts, coloring and layout all have been enhanced to deliver an exceptional user experience and promote increased use of the app. The major news is integration of TTS’s WALT technology into the PokkeTTREK app. WALT is an AI powered assistant that will provide help and localized recommendations in real time and while traveling. Users will have access to WALT and will be able to ask any questions regarding their destination, travel plans, past destinations, trip statistics and more. Using a RAG framework, WALT will be able to recommend travel products and services that can be controlled by the app owners. Visit the Evaluation Portal to see the latest design elements and the limited function demo.

Benefits for Travel Businesses

The PokkeTTREK app has dual roles as a consumer facing trip tracker app but also generates valuable marketing insights to travel businesses. Data drives the travel business and preferences and trends usually dictate travel consumer behavior and now app owners and travel businesses can get real time information on user preferences and actions. Facets such as destinations, travel methods, time spent and other nuances can help travel businesses optimize marketing initiatives and product offerings to better suit their clients. These real time insights can be used within WALT’s RAG framework to further extend marketing reach and optimize suggestions and answers. Marketing insights and reports are configurable through a dedicated management console and a future PokkeTTREK Community can extend marketing efforts within a private social media platform. PokkeTTREK’s real time marketing insights can give businesses an advantage in the marketplace.

Increasing Revenue and Marketing Opportunities

PokkeTTREK’s modular design positions it as an ideal technology to extend travel business marketing efforts. White labeling the app can reinforce travel branding and businesses with ‘captive audience’ opportunities can further extend marketing reach through the PokkeTTREK app. Freemium versus full functionality will generate subscription revenue for technology owners as users engage with PokkeTTREK during and after their trips. The integration of WALT functionality will increase app use as travelers appreciate a real time, on the go AI assistant. WALT’s RAG based pipeline extends marketing opportunities with automated document updates and partner appropriate recommendations. The marketing insights that PokkeTTREK generates will give travel businesses an edge and can pivot quickly with individual preferences and behaviors. Data drives the travel marketplace and PokkeTTREK is a mobile app that delivers benefits to both travel consumers and travel businesses. For the latest design evaluations, visit the Evaluation Portal for access to the online demo.