KBK Hospitals Highlights Importance of Diabetic Foot Care to Prevent Serious Complications

Telangana, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospitals has released a detailed health awareness update emphasizing the importance of diabetic foot care in preventing infections and severe complications among diabetes patients. Shared for individuals in Hyderabad and surrounding regions, the information focuses on early prevention, daily foot care habits, and timely medical intervention to reduce the risk of diabetic foot ulcers, infections, and advanced conditions such as gangrene.

Medical experts explain that people living with diabetes are more likely to experience poor blood circulation and nerve damage, which can reduce sensation in the feet. As a result, even small cuts, blisters, or wounds may go unnoticed and develop into serious infections if not treated promptly. Proper diabetic foot care plays a vital role in reducing these risks and supporting overall foot health.

According to the update, common diabetic foot problems include dry or cracked skin, swelling, numbness, slow-healing wounds, and foot infections. If ignored, these conditions may lead to more serious complications such as diabetic foot ulcers, cellulitis, circulation problems, and in severe cases, gangrene. Healthcare professionals stress that early identification and treatment are essential for preventing long-term damage.

The hospital recommends several preventive measures as part of daily diabetic foot care. These include checking the feet regularly for cuts, redness, swelling, or skin discoloration, washing and drying the feet carefully, wearing comfortable footwear, and avoiding walking barefoot. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and avoiding smoking are also considered important for improving circulation and supporting healing.

Medical professionals further advise diabetes patients to undergo regular foot examinations to detect complications at an early stage. In cases where infections or ulcers develop, treatments may include wound cleaning, dressings, antibiotics, and specialized diabetic wound care. Severe infections may require advanced medical or surgical intervention.

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“Diabetic foot complications can often be prevented through simple daily care and early medical attention,” said a senior medical expert at KBK Hospitals.

“Patients should never ignore symptoms such as swelling, non-healing wounds, or skin discoloration, as timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of serious complications,” the expert added.

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About KBK Hospitals:

KBK Hospitals is a healthcare provider in Hyderabad offering specialized medical services with a focus on patient-centered care, preventive health awareness, and evidence-based treatment approaches. The hospital is committed to improving patient outcomes through timely diagnosis, advanced medical care, and community health education.