“Through Two Centuries”: Filippo Biagioli’s Analphabetic Art arrives at the Toumanian Museum in Yerevan.

Yerevan, Armenia, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of the prestigious Museums’ Night, which will happen on Saturday, 16th May 2026, at 6:00 PM, the Hovhannes Toumanian Museum (51/1 Abovyan, Yerevan, Armenia) will inaugurate the solo exhibition of the international artist Filippo Biagioli, entitled “Through Two Centuries / Visioni attraverso due secoli”.

The exhibition represents an unprecedented cultural bridge between the literary heritage of the “Poet of All Armenians,” Hovhannes Toumanian, and the contemporary research of Filippo Biagioli, founder of the Analphabetic Art. Through a series of works created specifically for this project, Biagioli interprets Armenian fairy tales and ancestral spirit with a rough and primordial visual language, able to connect the past and the present, the real and the imaginary.Defined as “analphabetic” for his immediate sign and an expressive freedom that recalls the strength of graffiti masters, Biagioli leaves the academic conventions to recover an archaic, almost child, dimension—not yet schooled by the social structures but able to capture the essence of the narrated word.

In this phase of his research, the artist also introduces the use of voice, having performed Toumanian’s tales with his assistant Elisa Vitelli for the Voske Daran app, thus exploring the most archaic of arts: the spoken word.

“Our similarity lies in the desire to preserve the memory of our traditions. I always work on projects that I feel close to my cultural values. I cannot work on something I do not like; I cannot work in a situation far from myself.” — Filippo Biagioli.