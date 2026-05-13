LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Marine Fuel Terminal in Greece

Athens, Greece, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A marine fuel terminal in Greece has completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across its loading docks, storage tanks, and maintenance areas. The project supports higher safety standards and more efficient operations at one of the region’s key fuel distribution centers.

Fuel terminals require dependable lighting due to the constant presence of flammable liquids and vapors. The selected LED explosion-proof fixtures are engineered to perform reliably in coastal environments, where humidity and corrosion can affect conventional lighting systems.

The new lighting solution provides clear visibility for nighttime operations while reducing power consumption and maintenance frequency.

“Safety and efficiency are critical in terminal operations,” said Nikos Papadopoulos, terminal manager. “The LED explosion-proof system has improved both areas significantly.”

As maritime infrastructure continues to modernize, LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to see broader use across port and terminal facilities. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights