Summerlin Smiles Offers Life-Changing Dental Implants Treatment in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles, a premier dental clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada, proudly announces its advanced dental implants services designed to restore missing teeth, rebuild confidence, and transform smiles for patients across the Las Vegas valley. With a dedicated team of expert implantologists and state-of-the-art facilities, Summerlin Smiles is now a trusted destination for patients seeking dental implants Las Vegas solutions that truly last a lifetime.

Losing natural teeth affects far more than just appearance — it impacts chewing, speaking, and long-term jawbone health. Dental implants address all of these concerns by surgically placing a titanium post into the jawbone, topped with a custom-crafted crown that looks, feels, and functions exactly like a natural tooth. At Summerlin Smiles, every treatment plan is personalized from the initial consultation through full recovery, ensuring each patient receives the care and comfort they deserve.

A Full Range of Implant Solutions

Summerlin Smiles offers implant options to suit every patient’s unique needs, including Full Mouth Dental Implants (All-On-4 “Teeth in a Day”), Snap-In Implant Dentures, Single Tooth Implants & Bridges, and Hybrid Implant Dentures. Whether patients are replacing a single tooth or seeking a complete smile restoration, the clinic’s in-house dental lab and skilled specialists work together to deliver outstanding, unbeatable results at competitive pricing.

Why Choose Summerlin Smiles Over Other Las Vegas Clinics?

Unlike many practices that outsource lab work, Summerlin Smiles keeps the entire process under one roof — pairing experienced implantologists with talented in-house lab technicians for greater precision, faster turnaround, and superior outcomes. The clinic’s modern technology, compassionate team, and pressure-free environment set it apart as the preferred choice for dental implants Las Vegas residents rely on.

Meet Our Doctors

Dr. Ton Lee, the clinic’s lead dentist and one of Las Vegas’s top Invisalign providers, brings a deeply patient-centered philosophy to every procedure. Dr. Meron Anghesom specializes in restorative dentistry with a strong focus on patient comfort. Dr. Sarah Kitchen, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, delivers beautiful, precise results with every case. Together, they bring decades of combined expertise to each dental implants Las Vegas treatment.

About Summerlin Smiles

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Summerlin Smiles is a full-service dental practice offering General, Restorative, Cosmetic, and Sedation Dentistry. All three doctors hold active memberships in the American Dental Association and Nevada Dental Association, reflecting their ongoing commitment to the highest standards in dental care. The clinic was designed with patient comfort at its core — every visit is warm, welcoming, and entirely stress-free. Summerlin Smiles is proudly accepting new patients.

Ready to reclaim your smile?

Contact our expert Las Vegas dental team today. Visit us online at https://summerlinsmiles.com/las-vegas-nv/dental-implants/ or call us at +1 (702) 820-1673 to schedule your consultation.