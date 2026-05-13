VINNumber.ca Re-Launches Window Sticker Tool with Enhanced Access to Original Vehicle Specifications

Ontario, Canada, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — VINNumber.ca today announced the re-launch of its Window Sticker Lookup Tool, introducing improvements that make it easier for users to access a vehicle’s original factory specifications, pricing, and features using only a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The updated tool provides a more streamlined experience for retrieving a digital version of a vehicle’s original window sticker—also known as the Monroney label—offering detailed information recorded at the time the vehicle was manufactured.

Improving Access to Factory Vehicle Data

The re-launch focuses on making factory-level vehicle data more accessible to a wider audience, particularly in the used car market where original specifications are often unclear or unavailable.

By entering a VIN, users can access information such as the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), factory-installed options and packages, standard equipment and features, technical specifications including engine and transmission, as well as fuel economy, emissions, and safety ratings. Warranty details may also be available when applicable.

This enables users to better understand a vehicle’s original configuration and value.

Designed for Buyers, Sellers, and Automotive Professionals

The updated Window Sticker tool is built to support multiple use cases across the automotive ecosystem.

For buyers, it provides a reliable way to review original specifications and compare vehicles more accurately before making a purchase.

For sellers, it offers a way to present verified factory information, helping improve transparency and credibility in listings.

For dealerships and automotive businesses, the tool can assist with vehicle identification, pricing analysis, and operational efficiency.

Faster, Simpler, and More Accessible

As part of the re-launch, VINNumber.ca has enhanced the usability of the tool, allowing users to retrieve window sticker data more quickly and with fewer steps.

Previously, accessing this type of information often required contacting dealerships or navigating limited manufacturer resources. The updated platform simplifies the process by making the data available online in a centralized format.

Users can also download the window sticker as a digital document for easy sharing, record-keeping, or reference.

Supporting Transparency in the Used Car Market

With growing demand for transparency in vehicle transactions, access to accurate factory data plays an increasingly important role.

The re-launched Window Sticker Lookup Tool helps users access original vehicle specifications instantly, compare listings with greater confidence, and make more informed buying and selling decisions.

About VINNumber.ca

VINNumber.ca is a vehicle data platform offering VIN decoding, window sticker lookup, and vehicle history reporting services. The company focuses on making vehicle information more accessible and actionable for consumers and automotive professionals.

Media Contact:



support@vinnumber.ca

(800) 501-3071

120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario

https://www.vinnumber.ca/