Summerlin Smiles Elevates Dental Care in Las Vegas With Comprehensive, Patient-Centered Treatments

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles, a premier dental clinic conveniently located at 9525 W Russell Rd near Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, is proud to announce the full range of its dental services available to patients across the Las Vegas Valley. Recognized as one of the top-rated practices in the region, Summerlin Smiles combines compassionate care, advanced technology, and exceptional expertise to deliver outstanding results for every patient who walks through its doors. Whether you are seeking a routine checkup or a complete smile transformation, a trusted dentist in Las Vegas is right here, ready to help.

A Complete Smile Solution Under One Roof

At Summerlin Smiles, the belief is simple: every patient deserves a smile they are proud to show off. The clinic offers a comprehensive suite of dental services, covering general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, and periodontal maintenance. From dental sealants and cleanings to dental implants, dentures, veneers, root canals, and Invisalign®, the practice is fully equipped to handle all of your oral health needs with precision and care.

Summerlin Smiles delivers customized, virtually invisible aligners that effectively correct underbites, overbites, crowding, and moderate bite issues. For patients dealing with severe tooth damage or infection, the clinic’s skilled doctors perform precise root canal treatments to relieve pain and fully restore function. And for those looking to enhance the appearance of their smile, custom-crafted porcelain veneers offer a durable, stain-resistant solution that revives confidence instantly.

Why Choose Summerlin Smiles Over Other Clinics in Las Vegas?

What sets Summerlin Smiles apart is its unwavering commitment to patient comfort and care quality. The clinic uses cutting-edge dental technology, including iTero scanners, digital X-rays, ultrasonic scalers, and intra-oral cameras, ensuring accurate diagnoses and highly effective treatment plans. The warm, welcoming environment is designed to ease dental anxiety, and the team always takes time to address concerns before beginning any procedure.

Additionally, dedicated financial coordinators work closely with patients to manage treatment costs, and the practice partners with multiple insurance providers while offering flexible payment options — making high-quality dental care accessible to all.

For anyone looking for a reliable dentist in Las Vegas, the combination of advanced care and genuine compassion at Summerlin Smiles is unmatched.

Meet Our Expert Doctors

Dr. Ton Lee, the lead dentist and one of Las Vegas’s top Invisalign providers, brings a patient-first philosophy to every appointment.

Dr. Meron Anghesom is a practicing dentist who specializes in complex restorative cases with a strong focus on patient comfort.

Dr. Sarah Kitchen, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, blends technical precision with an artistic eye to deliver beautifully natural results.

All three doctors maintain active memberships with the American Dental Association and the Nevada Dental Association, staying at the forefront of modern dental advancements.

About Summerlin Smiles

Located at 9525 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada, Summerlin Smiles is a premier dental practice committed to transforming smiles and improving quality of life for patients throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by compassionate, highly trained professionals, the clinic offers comprehensive general, restorative, cosmetic, and sedation dentistry services. The practice welcomes new patients and is accepting appointments today.

Schedule your consultation today and contact Summerlin Smiles by phone at +1 7028201673 or visit us online at https://summerlinsmiles.com/. We are accepting new patients and look forward to bringing out the best in your smile.