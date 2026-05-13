Bateman Orthodontics Brings World-Class Orthodontic Care to Rochester, NY — Transforming Smiles, Changing Lives

Rochester, NY, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Rochester’s most trusted orthodontist practice delivers advanced, patient-centered smile solutions for all ages — from children to adults.

Bateman Orthodontics, a leading orthodontist practice serving the greater Rochester, NY area, is proud to offer a comprehensive range of advanced orthodontic treatments designed to create healthy, beautifully confident smiles for patients of all ages. With a reputation built on clinical excellence, genuine compassion, and a welcoming family-friendly environment, Bateman Orthodontics has become the go-to orthodontist Rochester families trust for life-changing smile transformations.

Comprehensive Orthodontic Services Tailored for Every Patient

At Bateman Orthodontics, patients benefit from a full suite of state-of-the-art smile solutions. Whether you are exploring treatment for your child or considering braces as an adult, the practice offers traditional metal and clear braces, Invisalign® clear aligners for teens and adults, in-house aligners, early orthodontic treatment for children, AcceleDent® Aura accelerated orthodontics, and surgical orthodontics. As a certified Invisalign Provider, the team delivers signature clear aligner therapy with outstanding clinical precision, giving patients a discreet, comfortable path to the smile they deserve. The orthodontist Rochester community has relied on Bateman Orthodontics not just for the quality of treatment, but for the care and warmth delivered at every single appointment.

Meet Our Doctors

Bateman Orthodontics is led by two exceptional specialists dedicated to transforming lives through beautiful smiles.

Dr. Jeremy Bateman is an ABO board-certified orthodontist whose passion for creating confident smiles is matched only by his commitment to his patients.

Dr. Ben Levenson brings exceptional skill and a patient-first approach that makes every visit feel comfortable and stress-free. Together, they lead a team that ensures every patient experiences a journey filled with genuine care, laughter, and remarkable results.

Why Choose Bateman Orthodontics Over Other Clinics?

What sets Bateman Orthodontics apart from other orthodontic practices in the Rochester area is simple: a relentless commitment to patient experience and clinical excellence. The practice holds memberships with the American Association of Orthodontists, the Northeastern Society of Orthodontists, and carries ABO board certification — credentials that reflect a standard of care that goes far beyond the ordinary. Patients are welcomed into beautifully designed, comfort-focused offices in Irondequoit, Greece, and Brockport, NY, where every detail is crafted to reduce anxiety and make every visit enjoyable. The team even goes out of its way to keep patients entertained and engaged throughout treatment, because a great orthodontist does more than straighten teeth — they make the journey genuinely fun.

The results speak for themselves. Patients across Rochester consistently share how Bateman Orthodontics changed not just their smiles, but their confidence. “I love my smile now and am so much more confident,” shared Hannah, one of many thrilled patients. The clinic proudly offers complimentary, no-pressure consultations so that every family can explore their options with complete peace of mind.

About Bateman Orthodontics

Bateman Orthodontics is a premier orthodontist practice serving Rochester, Irondequoit, Greece, and Brockport, NY. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a healthy, confident smile, the practice offers advanced orthodontic care for patients of all ages in a warm, welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Jeremy Bateman and Dr. Ben Levenson, the team is proud to be a trusted part of the Rochester community, building lifetimes of beautiful smiles one patient at a time. New patients are always welcome.

To schedule your complimentary consultation or learn more about orthodontic treatment options, contact Bateman Orthodontics today:

📞 +1 (585) 482-1170

🌐 www.batemanorthodontics.com

📍 Irondequoit | Greece | Brockport, NY