HDTV Supply Launches 1080p 8×32 AV Over IP Matrix Switcher with Real-Time iPad Video Preview

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, introduces its WolfPack 1080p 8×32 AV over IP matrix switcher featuring ultra-low latency, scalable distribution, and real-time iPad video preview for efficient multi-display control.

This advanced AV over IP system is engineered to deliver flexible and scalable video distribution across up to 32 displays using standard network infrastructure. Designed with efficiency and usability in mind, it enables users to route any source to any display while monitoring streams in real time through an intuitive iPad interface.

The system leverages IP-based architecture to simplify installation and expansion, making it ideal for dynamic environments where adaptability is essential. With minimal latency and seamless switching, it ensures smooth and synchronized content delivery across all connected endpoints.

Built for professional AV applications, this solution supports reliable performance in environments such as control rooms, corporate facilities, educational institutions, hospitality venues, sports bars, and digital signage networks.

Key Product Highlights

 Supports up to 8 inputs and 32 outputs over IP

 1080p full HD video distribution

 Real-time iPad video preview for monitoring

 Ultra-low latency performance

 Scalable via standard network switches

 Any source to any display routing

 CAT6 connectivity for extended reach

 Centralized control via app and web GUI

These AV over IP matrix systems empower businesses to efficiently manage and distribute high-quality video content while maintaining flexibility and control across large-scale installations. The system architecture is designed to streamline AV distribution while maintaining consistent performance and simplified management. Its IP-based design reduces cabling complexity and allows for easy expansion as system requirements grow.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A concise product video that walks through system features and setup, making installation and operation easy to understand. A 5-minute podcast highlighting key advantages, practical use cases, and important factors to consider before buying. Direct access to experienced technical support for planning, installation, and deployment, ensuring reliable performance and smooth execution These value-added resources help customers confidently deploy and manage their AV over IP systems.

Q&A Highlights

Q1: What makes AV over IP beneficial for video distribution?

It allows scalable and flexible routing over standard network infrastructure, reducing

complexity and improving expandability.

Q2: How does the iPad preview feature help users?

It enables real-time monitoring of video feeds, making switching and system management

more efficient.

Q3: Is the system scalable for larger deployments?

Yes, it can be expanded easily by adding more endpoints within the network.

Q4: Does the system maintain video quality across all displays?

Yes, it supports 1080p resolution for consistent high-quality video output.

Q5: What environments is this solution best suited for?

It is ideal for control rooms, corporate AV setups, education, hospitality, and digital signage applications.

Discover scalable AV over IP distribution, explore system features, and buy now:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-8×32-av-over-ip-matrix-switcher-w-real-time-ipad- video-preview.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-8×32-av-over-ip-matrix-switcher-w-real-time-

ipad-video-preview.html

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists

EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com