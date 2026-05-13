ARKANSAS FILMMAKERS LAUNCH CAMPAIGN FOR EMOTIONAL NEW SHORT FILM THROUGH THE DARKNESS

Posted on 2026-05-13 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

 

HOT SPRINGS, AR, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Independent filmmakers Garrett Brenneman and Jen Nobles have officially launched their Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign for Through The Darkness, a powerful new short film exploring grief, healing, and the emotional weight loss can place on relationships and mental health.

Written and Directed by Garrett Brenneman, Produced by Jen Nobles, and featuring an original score by DeWayne Adcock, Through The Darkness aims to tell an honest and deeply human story that resonates with audiences who have experienced loss and emotional hardship.

The project has already generated significant attention during casting, receiving more than 2,390 submissions from actors across the country. After an extensive casting process, the filmmakers assembled a talented cast featuring performers with credits including Law & Order, My Hero Academia, The Mortuary Assistant, Timeless, and more.

Cast members announced include:
• Hannah Reese (The Beldham, Possessions, The Mirror Within)
• David Matranga (Law & Order, Abide, My Hero Academia)
• Shelly Gibson (Law & Order, Dust To Malibu, The Mortuary Assistant)
• Pipper Brooke Harris (Broken Eggs, Timeless, Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas)

Beyond creating a compelling film, the team hopes Through The Darkness will encourage honest conversations surrounding grief and remind viewers they are not alone in their struggles.

The production is proudly partnered with Women in Film Arkansas, a nonprofit organization supporting filmmakers and storytellers throughout the state, as well as Inception To Projection, a Hot Springs filmmaking program run by Jennifer Gerber that provides hands-on opportunities for aspiring filmmakers.

Funds raised through the campaign will support production needs including camera and film equipment, feeding cast and crew, production design, locations, and helping bring together the creative team behind the project.

The filmmakers also plan to submit Through The Darkness to major film festivals including Sundance, Austin Film Festival, and others, with long-term goals of securing streaming distribution following its festival run.

Supporters can contribute to the campaign, follow production updates, and learn more about the film through the official Seed&Spark campaign page.

https://seedandspark.com/fund/through-the-darkness-film

Media Contact:
Garrett Brenneman
Writer & Director – Through The Darkness

Contact Information
Garrett Brenneman
Through The Darkness

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