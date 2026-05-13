LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Deployed at Recycling Facility in Germany

Posted on 2026-05-13 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Hamburg, Germany, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A recycling and waste treatment facility in Hamburg has installed an advanced LED explosion-proof lighting system in its sorting, storage, and processing zones. The upgrade is part of the company’s environmental and workplace safety improvement program.

Recycling operations may involve combustible dust, gas emissions, and demanding operating conditions. To address these challenges, the facility selected rugged LED explosion-proof luminaires capable of long-term use in harsh industrial environments.

The new system delivers better visibility for workers, improved reliability, and lower energy usage compared with traditional fixtures.

“Our facility operates around the clock, so dependable lighting is essential,” said Thomas Becker, maintenance supervisor. “The LED explosion-proof upgrade has improved daily operations while reducing maintenance workload.”

The project demonstrates how hazardous-area LED lighting can support safer and more sustainable recycling operations. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more