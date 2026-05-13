LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Deployed at Recycling Facility in Germany

Hamburg, Germany, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A recycling and waste treatment facility in Hamburg has installed an advanced LED explosion-proof lighting system in its sorting, storage, and processing zones. The upgrade is part of the company’s environmental and workplace safety improvement program.

Recycling operations may involve combustible dust, gas emissions, and demanding operating conditions. To address these challenges, the facility selected rugged LED explosion-proof luminaires capable of long-term use in harsh industrial environments.

The new system delivers better visibility for workers, improved reliability, and lower energy usage compared with traditional fixtures.

“Our facility operates around the clock, so dependable lighting is essential,” said Thomas Becker, maintenance supervisor. “The LED explosion-proof upgrade has improved daily operations while reducing maintenance workload.”

The project demonstrates how hazardous-area LED lighting can support safer and more sustainable recycling operations. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights