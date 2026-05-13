MoveStrong Introduces New Configurable Horizontal Beam to Expand Outdoor Obstacle Training Options

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A versatile standalone obstacle system brings Cliffhanger and Globe Grip training beyond the T-Rex station for more flexibility in designing fitness courses.

At MoveStrong, every training environment is recognized as unique in its goals, layout, and user base. To support this diversity, MoveStrong is introducing a new standalone configurable horizontal beam obstacle designed to provide greater flexibility when building outdoor obstacle courses and fitness training spaces.

Previously, MoveStrong’s Cliffhanger and Globe Grip training elements were available exclusively as part of the MoveStrong T-Rex station. With this new release, those proven grip challenges can now be installed as independent obstacle features built around a single horizontal beam, allowing facilities to incorporate advanced training elements without the need for a larger integrated system.

The configurable beam can be equipped with a Cliffhanger obstacle, a Globe Grip obstacle, or a combination of both within a single structure. Depending on space requirements and programming needs, the system can be configured as single-sided, double-sided, or in a hybrid format featuring Cliffhanger holds on one side and Globe Grips on the other. This combination creates more versatility and challenges athletes to adapt between different grip styles and movement patterns.

The new standalone design is well-suited for ninja courses, school fitness environments, military-style training areas, and community recreation parks seeking to increase challenge variety without expanding overall course footprint or complexity.

Beginner users can build foundational grip strength, balance, and movement control, while advanced athletes can progress into higher-level training focused on endurance and upper-body strength.

This release brings the same engaging grip challenges previously available within the T-Rex gym system into a more flexible, scalable, and space-efficient format, reinforcing MoveStrong’s commitment to helping facilities build smarter, more adaptable, and long-lasting obstacle training environments.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2026/5/9/expand-your-obstacle-course-options-with-movestrongs-new-configurable-horizontal-beam