Minuscule Technologies Advances Salesforce Data Cloud & Data 360 Strategy to Power the Agentic Enterprise with Unified Customer Intelligence

Katy, Texas, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Minuscule Technologies, a Salesforce Certified Custom Service Provider and Engineering Partner, today announced its expanded engineering capabilities to help enterprises unlock the full potential of Salesforce Data Cloud, enabling real-time data unification and accelerating the shift toward a Data 360-driven agentic enterprise. This strategic capability empowers organizations to transform fragmented data ecosystems into a single, actionable source of truth for intelligent automation and personalized customer engagement.

With enterprises increasingly adopting Salesforce Data Cloud to harmonize structured and unstructured data across systems, the complexity of implementation, integration, and governance has grown significantly. Minuscule Technologies addresses this challenge by delivering specialized engineering services that ensure seamless ingestion, identity resolution, and activation of data across Salesforce ecosystems, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Marketing Cloud.

Driving Intelligent Automation with Data Cloud & Data 360

Minuscule Technologies leverages its deep expertise in Salesforce architecture to enable businesses to transition from traditional CRM models to an agentic enterprise framework, where AI-driven agents operate on unified, real-time customer data. By implementing robust Data Cloud pipelines and integrating external data sources, organizations can achieve:

Real-Time Data Unification: Consolidating customer data from multiple touchpoints into a single, dynamic profile.

Advanced Identity Resolution: Mapping disparate data into unified customer identities for accurate insights.

AI-Driven Decisioning: Enabling intelligent automation using real-time signals and predictive analytics.

Seamless System Integration: Connecting Salesforce Data Cloud with legacy systems, data warehouses, and third-party platforms.

Enhanced Personalization: Delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences across channels.

As a trusted Salesforce engineering partner, Minuscule Technologies adopts a scalable, API-first approach combined with industry accelerators to reduce implementation timelines and ensure high-performance data operations.

Statement from Leadership

“At Minuscule Technologies, we see Salesforce Data Cloud as the foundation for the next generation of intelligent enterprises,” said Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Salesforce Architect at Minuscule Technologies. “Our focus is on engineering robust, scalable, and AI-ready data ecosystems that empower businesses to transition into truly agentic enterprises-where decisions are data-driven, automated, and delivered in real time. We don’t just implement Data Cloud; we operationalize it for measurable business impact.”

About Minuscule Technologies

Minuscule Technologies is a premier Salesforce Custom Service Provider and Engineering Partner, specializing in delivering scalable and secure Salesforce solutions. With expertise in consulting, implementation, integration, and customization, Minuscule Technologies empowers businesses across industries to leverage Salesforce’s full potential and achieve impactful digital transformation.

For more information about our Implementation services, visit:

https://www.minusculetechnologies.com/salesforce-services/implementation

Media Contact

Minuscule Technologies LLC

sales@minusculetechnologies.com

+1 (281)371-6080