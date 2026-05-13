Top Dental Implantologist in Hyderabad for All-on-4 Implants – FMS Dental

Hyderabad, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Dental implants have transformed the way missing teeth are replaced, offering patients a permanent, natural-looking, and highly functional solution. At FMS International Dental Center, advanced implant dentistry is led by one of India’s most experienced implant specialists, widely recognized for exceptional clinical expertise and contributions to modern implantology.

With more than 26 years of exclusive implantology practice, over 25,000 dental implants have been successfully placed at FMS, with a documented implant success rate of 98.6%. This consistent track record has made the center a preferred destination for patients from across India and over 40 countries worldwide seeking advanced implant rehabilitation.

Widely regarded as one of the best dental implantologist in Hyderabad, India, Dr. Shailaja Reddy is known for managing everything from single-tooth implants to highly complex full-mouth rehabilitations involving severe bone loss. At FMS International Dental Center, the implant program is also recognized for expertise in advanced procedures such as All-on-4, Zygomatic, and Pterygoid implants.

As Chief Implantologist and Vice-Chairman of FMS Dental Hospitals, Dr. Shailaja Reddy has played a major role in developing one of India’s most advanced dedicated implant programs since 1999. She co-founded the FMS Group in 1993, helping establish FMS Dental as one of the leading names in advanced dental care and implantology in India.

FMS became one of the early adopters of the All-on-4 protocol in South Asia after introducing the technique in 2008. Since then, thousands of patients have regained fixed teeth within days through advanced full-arch implant rehabilitation procedures. The center also has extensive experience in Zygomatic implant surgeries for patients with severe jawbone loss who are often told they are not suitable candidates for conventional implants.

Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Shailaja Reddy actively contributes to implant education and academics. As Head of the Department of Oral Implantology at Sri Sai College of Dental Surgery, Vikarabad, she has mentored more than 400 dental practitioners in implantology. Her academic contributions include publications in national and international implantology journals, along with invitations as a Mentor and Speaker at prestigious global implant conferences, including the Nobel Biocare World Conference in Mumbai.

At FMS, implant procedures are performed using globally trusted implant systems such as Nobel Biocare, Straumann, and Bioline. The center provides customized implant solutions tailored to each patient’s clinical needs and long-term oral health goals.

Single-tooth dental implants at FMS start from ₹24,000, including the titanium implant and ceramic crown. Full-mouth All-on-4 dental implants begin from ₹4,50,000 per arch, while All-on-6 solutions are available for patients requiring enhanced support and stability. Advanced graft-free procedures such as Zygomatic and Pterygoid implants are also offered for severe bone-deficient cases.

The implant program is supported by a multidisciplinary team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, cosmetic dentists, and CAD-CAM dental laboratory experts. This collaborative approach ensures accurate implant planning, functional rehabilitation, and highly aesthetic final restorations.

International patients frequently choose FMS for dental tourism because of its advanced technology, experienced specialists, transparent pricing, and significant cost savings compared to treatment costs in countries like the USA and the UK.

Driven by a philosophy focused on precision, long-term success, and patient-centered care, Dr. Shailaja Reddy continues to set benchmarks in modern implant dentistry while helping patients restore confidence, oral function, and natural smiles through advanced dental implant solutions.

Address : 2nd Floor, FMS INTERNATIONAL DENTAL CENTER ADVANCED DENTAL IMPLANT CLINIC, Door No. 8-2-293/82/A/725 Road No. 37, Hitech City Rd, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033