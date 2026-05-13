GoTo Telemed Launches Pediatric HIV Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem, today announced the launch of its Pediatric HIV Management Program. This virtual care initiative offers remote medical consultations, antiretroviral therapy (ART) monitoring, and adherence support for children and adolescents living with HIV, helping to close critical gaps in care for this vulnerable population.

Globally, approximately 1.7 million children aged 0–14 years are living with HIV, and every year an estimated 120,000 children are newly infected. Access to pediatric infectious disease specialists remains severely limited, leading to fragmented care, medication adherence challenges, and delays in viral suppression. GoTo Telemed’s program is designed to address these barriers, ensuring that expert pediatric HIV care is accessible to families regardless of their physical location.

Telemedicine Expands Access to Expert Pediatric HIV Care

Studies show that telemedicine is highly effective in managing pediatric HIV. A landmark study in Maharashtra, India, comparing ART centers linked to a telemedicine initiative with those that were not, concluded that overall clinical management of children living with HIV/AIDS (CLHA) was better in ART centers linked with the telemedicine initiative compared with those that were not linked. Another large-scale qualitative study in the same region found that telemedicine was a feasible, acceptable, and desired approach for the care of CLHA, providing essential support to both caregivers and their care providers.

“For children living with HIV, consistent access to expert care and unwavering support for medication adherence are essential for achieving viral suppression and a healthy future,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Pediatric HIV Management Program removes geographic barriers, connecting families with pediatric infectious disease specialists and offering compassionate, personalized support through secure video visits and digital tools.”

Innovative Solutions for Overcoming ART Adherence Barriers

A major challenge in pediatric HIV management is helping children transition from liquid ART formulations to pill-based regimens. A 2025 case report documented the successful use of a telehealth-based, multidisciplinary intervention—involving specialty pharmacists and behavioral health providers—to teach a pediatric patient how to swallow pills. This approach highlights the value of telehealth in overcoming pill swallowing training barriers, enabling the transition to more effective and palatable tablet-based therapies.

The GoTo Telemed program incorporates similar training, with providers guiding families through graduated exposure techniques and behavioral reinforcement during virtual visits to build medication-taking skills and confidence.

Digital Tools and Remote Monitoring Drive Better Outcomes

A 2025 systematic review of 28 randomized controlled trials found strong evidence that digital tools, including mobile health (mHealth) and SMS-based interventions, improve antiretroviral therapy (ART) adherence and viral suppression rates among adolescents and young adults living with HIV. Furthermore, smartphone-enabled, asynchronous video directly observed therapy (VDOT) was piloted among children and adolescents living with HIV in Kenya. The implementation of VDOT supported the achievement of HIV viral load suppression for nearly 80 percent of participants.

GoTo Telemed’s platform integrates mHealth tools, including medication reminders, secure messaging with care teams, and remote monitoring of viral load and CD4 counts, to help young patients stay on track with their treatment.

Addressing the Critical Gap in Vertical Transmission Prevention

Preventing mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV is a critical target in the global effort to end AIDS. GoTo Telemed’s program includes virtual case management for pregnant and postpartum women living with HIV. A 2017 study found that telehealth initiatives can successfully support community providers who deliver perinatal HIV care, improving early infant diagnosis (EID) and retention in PMTCT services.

Program Components

The Pediatric HIV Management Program includes:

Multidisciplinary Virtual Care: Access to pediatric infectious disease physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and behavioral health specialists through a single, integrated platform.

Adherence Support: mHealth tools, SMS reminders, and video directly observed therapy for ART, along with specialized pill‑swallowing training.

PMTCT Virtual Case Management: Remote coordination of prenatal ART, delivery planning, and early infant testing to prevent vertical transmission.

Caregiver Education and Support: Virtual support groups and educational resources for families managing pediatric HIV.

Seamless Care Coordination: Integration with local laboratories and pharmacies for viral load monitoring and medication delivery.

Availability

The Pediatric HIV Management Program is available immediately to families nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, pediatrician, or health department.

Pediatric infectious disease specialists, HIV nurses, and behavioral health providers interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660