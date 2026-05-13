CMC Announces Promotion of Joseph Pignataro to Chief Financial Officer

Charleston, SC, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — CMC, the largest provider of integrated intermodal solutions in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Joseph Pignataro, CPA, to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. This appointment underscores CMC’s continued investment in experienced leadership to drive growth and strengthen its financial strategy.

Mr. Pignataro most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance, where he has been a key member of the organization since September 2022. He oversees all financial operations, including compliance, strategic growth initiatives, and the integration of the ITI Intermodal and Columbia Group merger. Originally brought on to modernize financial reporting, he quickly expanded his role to lead a high-performing finance team supporting both daily operations and long-term planning.

A licensed CPA in New York, Mr. Pignataro has advised CMC since 2013. Prior to joining the company, he built a career in audit and tax, serving clients across manufacturing, financial services, and the logistics and intermodal sectors.

“Joe has been a part of our business for quite some time, and his long-term contributions have helped shape where we are today,” said Vincent J. Marino, Chief Executive Officer, CMC. “He’s been a steady leader through periods of growth and change, and as we continue to build out our leadership team, we’re confident in our direction and our ability to keep growing together.”

This promotion is part of a broader effort to strengthen and develop CMC’s leadership team. It follows the recent promotions of Davey Miller to Chief Operating Officer and Michael Wojnowski to Senior Vice President, South Region, reflecting a deliberate strategy to align experienced leaders across key functions and position the company for continued growth.

Mr. Pignataro’s leadership reflects the company’s commitment to its people and values. As the CMC family of brands continues to expand, the organization is well positioned to build on its momentum and drive continued growth.