Serious Wheels for Serious Island Stories: HawaiiPictureCars.com Launches

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — USA Movie Cars, a leading nationwide picture car rental and coordination service, today officially launched HawaiiPictureCars.com, a specialized new platform dedicated to supporting the growing film, television, commercial, and media production industry across the Hawaiian Islands.

The new platform delivers Serious Wheels for Serious Island Stories by providing productions with fast access to a diverse fleet of authentic, camera-ready vehicles perfectly suited for Hawaii’s breathtaking and demanding filming environments. From sleek luxury convertibles and beach cruisers for Oahu’s coastal scenes to rugged Jeeps and off-road vehicles for Big Island volcanic adventures, classic muscle cars, vintage automobiles, police cruisers, and specialty rigs — HawaiiPictureCars.com provides the serious wheels needed for serious island storytelling.

“Serious stories deserve serious wheels,” said Rob Rutledge, founder and Picture Car Coordinator of USA Movie Cars. “Hawaii is not just a backdrop — it’s a powerful character in every production filmed here. We created HawaiiPictureCars.com to give filmmakers the authentic, reliable, and high-quality vehicles they need to bring their island stories to life with confidence.”

Key Features of HawaiiPictureCars.com:

Curated selection of tropical-ready vehicles optimized for coastal, mountain, volcanic, and urban filming

Full island-wide coverage across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawai‘i Island with reliable delivery and on-set support

Complete professional coordination including sourcing, modifications, logistics, and insurance assistance

Free vehicle listing program for local Hawaii car owners — list at no cost, earn competitive rental income, retain full ownership, and potentially appear as background talent

The platform uses a proven crowdsourced model that directly connects passionate local vehicle owners with national and international productions. This ensures greater authenticity on screen while keeping film production dollars circulating within Hawaii’s communities.

With its dramatic natural beauty, unique locations, and strong film incentives, Hawaii continues to attract major projects. HawaiiPictureCars.com removes a key logistical barrier, making the Aloha State even more competitive and filmmaker-friendly.

USA Movie Cars has supplied picture vehicles to major studios and streamers including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount. The launch of HawaiiPictureCars.com marks another strategic milestone in the company’s nationwide expansion.

Site Contact Information Phone: 602-882-2705 Email: info@hawaiipicturecars.com Website: https://hawaiipicturecars.com

Media Contact Information Rob Rutledge Picture Car Coordinator Hawaii Picture Cars / USA Movie Cars Phone: 602-882-2705 Email: info@hawaiipicturecars.com

For more information, to browse available vehicles, or to list a car for rental, visit https://hawaiipicturecars.com.

About USA Movie Cars USA Movie Cars is a nationwide picture car rental and coordination service operating in all 50 states. The company specializes in supplying classic cars, modern exotics, emergency vehicles, muscle cars, and specialty rigs for film, television, advertising, and media productions.