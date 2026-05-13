Holoflex Strengthens Its Position Among Top AIDC Suppliers India

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Holoflex Limited, a trusted name in advanced security and packaging solutions, is rapidly emerging as one of the most reliable AIDC Suppliers India, delivering innovative technologies that help businesses improve operational efficiency, product authentication, and supply chain management.

With industries increasingly adopting automation and digital tracking systems, the demand for Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions has grown significantly across India. Holoflex Limited has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation by offering advanced barcode labels, RFID solutions, holographic security systems, smart packaging technologies, and customized identification products for multiple industries.

As one of the growing leaders among AIDC Suppliers India, Holoflex focuses on delivering high-performance solutions that enable businesses to streamline inventory management, improve traceability, and strengthen product security. The company serves a wide range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, FMCG, logistics, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Holoflex combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise to develop customized AIDC products tailored to specific business needs. From secure barcode labels and RFID tags to anti-counterfeit holograms and smart authentication systems, the company continues to help brands enhance operational transparency and customer trust.

Counterfeiting, data inaccuracies, and inefficient tracking systems remain major challenges for businesses across industries. Holoflex addresses these concerns by providing intelligent AIDC solutions designed to improve accuracy, reduce manual errors, and protect products from duplication.

Recognized among the trusted AIDC Suppliers India, Holoflex integrates advanced printing technologies and secure identification systems that support seamless supply chain operations. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation has enabled it to build long-term partnerships with leading Indian and global brands.

Holoflex Limited continues to invest in research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving demands of modern industries. Its customer-focused approach, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and dedication to quality have made the company a preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable AIDC and security solutions.

Industry experts recognize Holoflex as a company that consistently delivers technologically advanced and cost-effective products while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited has been developing hologram, labelling, and anti-counterfeiting solutions since 1991. With over three decades of expertise in hologram security and origination technologies, the company produces authentication solutions, including OVD origination, security labels, and brand protection systems. Its manufacturing is integrated end-to-end, serving clients across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, and retail sectors in India.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/