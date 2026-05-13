O’Donnell & Naccarato Welcomes Jonathan Drujak to Lead Miami Office

Miami, FL, United States, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato is pleased to announce that Jonathan Drujak, SE, PE, FRSE, SI, has joined the firm as Senior Associate and Director of the Miami office.

Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering and development consulting. His background spans structural design, building code review, and construction-phase services, giving him a well-rounded understanding of the full project lifecycle from early planning through construction and delivery. He has worked across both the public and private sectors, partnering closely with owners, designers, and contractors.

Throughout his career, Jonathan has worked on a wide range of high-profile projects across South Florida, including Miami International Airport, Port of Miami Cruise Terminal, and the University of Miami. In his role, Jonathan will lead the Miami office, supporting continued growth in the region while working closely with clients and project teams to deliver practical, efficient structural solutions.

Jonathan holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Miami, along with a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in multiple states and holds Structural Engineer and Special Inspector credentials.

Jonathan’s addition marks an exciting step forward for O’Donnell & Naccarato’s presence in South Florida, and we look forward to the impact of his leadership in the Miami market.