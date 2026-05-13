LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Copper Mine in Peru

Lima, Peru, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — A large copper mining operation in Peru has completed a major lighting modernization project with the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting throughout underground tunnels and processing areas.

Mining environments require durable and safe lighting solutions due to dust, vibration, moisture, and the potential presence of explosive gases. The newly installed LED fixtures were selected for their high impact resistance, long lifespan, and energy efficiency.

The project has improved visibility for mine workers while helping reduce power consumption and maintenance downtime.

“The new lighting system has made a real difference underground,” said Carlos Mendoza, site safety manager. “It improves working conditions and supports our long-term efficiency goals.”

As Peru continues to expand its mining industry, more operators are expected to adopt LED explosion-proof lighting technologies. LED Explosion Proof Flood Lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/led-explosion-proof-lights/led-explosion-proof-flood-lights.html