HDTV Supply Introduces 4K 30Hz 8×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher with App and Web GUI Control

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, introduces its 4K 30Hz 8×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher featuring app-based and web GUI control for flexible and user-friendly AV distribution.

This matrix system is designed to route multiple HDMI sources to multiple displays with ease, making it ideal for corporate offices, control rooms, retail environments, hospitality venues, and digital signage applications where intuitive control and reliable performance are essential.

WolfPack 4K 30 Hz 8×9 HDMI Matrix Switcher Feature:

8 – HDMI female connectors inputs

9 – HDMI female connectors outputs

No loss of quality

Installation in minutes

HDMI Rev 1.4 compliant.

Supports signal retiming.

HDCP 1.4 protocol compliant.

Includes a 12V DC power supply

Deep Color support 48/36/30/24-bit

Supports deep color 30bit and 36bit.

RS-232 remote control for PC control

Front-panel 2-line display for status feedback

Allows any HDMI display to view any HDMI source at any time

Support Blu-ray 24/50/60/240 fs and above / HD-DVD / xvYCC.

Supports RS-232, remote control, on-panel control, and TCP/IP Control

Allows any source to be displayed on multiple displays at the same time

Inputs can be switched with the IR remote control and front panel buttons.

Digital audio format: DTS-HD / Dolby-TrueHD / LPCM7.1 / DTS / Dolby-AC3 / DSD.

Supports 23 formats independent EDID, including 9-output EDID, 15 internal EDID.

Supports LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio transmission

With a clean looking front panel display, you can see the relationship between the inputs and outputs.

Supports input up to 15 feet AWG24 HDMI 1.4 standard cable length, output up to 50 feet AWG24 HDMI 1.4 (AWG24) cable length.

This HDMI matrix switcher provides a practical solution for managing multiple AV sources while simplifying control through modern interfaces.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A concise product video that walks through system features and setup, making installation and operation easy to understand

A 5-minute podcast highlighting key advantages, practical use cases, and important factors to consider before buying

Direct access to experienced technical support for planning, installation, and deployment, ensuring reliable performance and smooth execution

The system is also designed with secure operation in mind. With controlled access through the web GUI and app interface, administrators can manage permissions and restrict unauthorized changes.

This helps ensure stable signal routing, protects AV content, and maintains consistent system performance across all connected displays.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: What is an 8×9 HDMI matrix switcher?

It is a system that allows up to 8 HDMI sources to be routed to 9 displays with flexible switching options.

Q2: How can the system be controlled?

The system can be managed through a mobile app and a web-based GUI interface.

Q3: What resolution does this system support?

It supports 4K resolution at 30Hz for high-quality video output.

Q4: Where can this system be used?

It is ideal for offices, hospitality venues, retail spaces, and control room environments.

Q5: Is the system secure to operate?

Yes, it includes controlled access features through its app and web interface to prevent unauthorized changes.

Discover flexible AV control, explore system features, and buy now:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-8×9-hdmi-matrix-switcher-with-apps-web-gui.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-8×9-hdmi-matrix-switcher-with-apps-web-gui.html

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists

EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audio-video solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company has built a trusted reputation in the AV industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply delivers innovative solutions tailored to diverse requirements.