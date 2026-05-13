JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Explore the top security companies and systems in Saudi Arabia for 2026, including trusted names serving Jeddah with modern protection solutions.

Top Security Companies & Systems in Saudi Arabia (2026)

Safety and security have become one of the most crucial concerns not only for business organizations but also for corporate and residential areas in Saudi Arabia. With the rapid development of cities like Jeddah, today, business firms are investing in effective security measures. With smart security solutions such as surveillance, building automation, and access control, businesses are operating with confidence. Below is the list of the top security companies in Saudi Arabia in the year 2026.

SAS Systems Engineering

SAS Systems Engineering is recognized for integrated security systems. The company specializes in building management and automation systems, covering fire protection, advanced surveillance, and security infrastructure that ties everything together cleanly. They work across Jeddah and Saudi Arabia with a focus on systems that are practical, scalable, and built to last.

SAFE (National Security Services Company)

SAFE focuses on smart, advanced security for critical infrastructure and large-scale projects across the Kingdom. If the requirement involves high-stakes environments, this is one of the most capable names in the space.

Nesma Security

Nesma Security has built a strong track record, particularly in the oil and gas sector. Their services include K9 security teams and armored transport, making them a go-to for industries where the stakes are genuinely high.

Elegant Security Services (ELITE)

ELITE brings together manned guarding, CCTV surveillance, and access control into one joined-up service. For businesses that want everything handled under one roof without coordinating between multiple vendors, that kind of integrated approach makes day-to-day operations a lot smoother.

Johnson Controls Arabia

Johnson Controls Arabia has been a steady name in electronic security for a long time and for good reason. Their services cover video management systems, access control hardware, and integrated commercial technology, making them a strong fit for larger environments where the requirements are a bit more complex and layered.

Al Esnad Wal Quwwah

Al Esnad Wal Quwwah has really built its name by showing up consistently and delivering professional guarding services across Saudi Arabia. Trained staff, reliable coverage, and a track record in different industries make them a solid choice for facilities that prioritize ground-level security.

Fajr Al-Sharq

Fajr Al-Sharq comes at security from a slightly different direction, focusing on staffing, event management, and modern surveillance technology. They are particularly known for providing trained Saudi male and female guards, which makes them a practical choice for events and operations.

As businesses and commercial facilities across Saudi Arabia get more serious about protection, picking the right security partner has become one of the most important decisions. Companies now look for reliable systems that improve safety without making operations complicated. SAS Systems Engineering continues to support businesses in Jeddah and across the Kingdom with practical security, fire protection, and building automation solutions designed for long-term performance and everyday reliability. More details are available at http://www.sas-se.com/.

Summary

Saudi Arabia’s security industry continues to grow with rising demand for smarter protection systems. Strong companies like SAS Systems Engineering are helping businesses in Jeddah to improve safety through reliable technology, surveillance, automation, and professional security services.