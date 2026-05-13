Raymond Cheng Recognized Among Leading Technology Compliance Experts as Decrypt Compliance Expands Cybersecurity Audit Services

San Jose, California, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance, continues to gain recognition within the cybersecurity and compliance industry for building one of the fastest-growing audit firms focused exclusively on technology, privacy, and security frameworks.

As demand for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and AI governance audits continues to rise, Decrypt Compliance has positioned itself as a specialized partner for SaaS companies, cloud providers, AI startups, fintech organizations, and enterprise technology firms seeking faster and more technically informed compliance engagements.

Unlike traditional audit firms that often approach cybersecurity from a purely accounting perspective, Decrypt Compliance was built around a different philosophy: auditors should understand the technologies they are evaluating.

“Too many companies spend months educating their auditors instead of improving security,” said Raymond Cheng. “We built Decrypt Compliance to remove that friction and help modern technology companies move through compliance with clarity, speed, and technical depth.”

Under Cheng’s leadership, the firm has developed expertise across a broad range of security and privacy frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 42001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, and GDPR.

The firm’s reputation has been strengthened by multiple industry recognitions and credentials.

Decrypt Compliance recently received a PASS rating in its AICPA Peer Review, the highest possible rating available under the review program. The firm also maintains active standing as an AICPA Accredited Member Firm and operates as a California Licensed CPA Firm.

In addition, Raymond Cheng received the AICPA Tech Advisory Standing Ovation Recognition for contributions to SOC reporting, cybersecurity, and information privacy. He was also named to the Forbes Best-in-State CPAs list, recognizing his work within the technology compliance sector.

Cheng brings more than a decade of experience in Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), with prior experience at major organizations including EY, Salesforce, and Tencent. His certifications include CPA.CITP, CISSP, CISA, CIPP/E, CCSK, and ISO 27001 Lead Auditor credentials.

As enterprise procurement standards become increasingly security-focused, organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate operational trust before contracts are finalized. This trend has accelerated demand for specialized compliance firms capable of supporting complex cloud environments and modern software infrastructures.

Decrypt Compliance reports that many clients pursue multiple frameworks simultaneously to reduce duplicated evidence collection and accelerate certification timelines. The firm’s integrated audit approach allows companies to streamline security programs while reducing administrative burden across internal teams.

“Our goal is not simply to issue reports,” Cheng added. “It’s to help companies build scalable trust systems that support long-term growth.”

The company serves clients across SaaS, AI, fintech, healthcare technology, and cloud infrastructure industries, with a strong focus on helping growth-stage businesses meet enterprise security expectations without disrupting operational momentum.

For more information about Raymond Cheng or Decrypt Compliance’s audit and certification services, visit Decrypt Compliance Official Website.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based cybersecurity and compliance audit firm specializing in SOC, ISO, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, PCI DSS, and AI governance assessments for technology-driven organizations. The firm helps SaaS companies, cloud providers, and regulated businesses achieve scalable compliance programs through technically focused audit engagements and streamlined certification processes.