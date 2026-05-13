Ministry of Education’s Vidyanjali Program Hosts Shreekant Patil’s Webinar on Startup Legal & Ethical Steps For Birbhum Institute

Birbhum, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Birbhum Institute of Engineering & Technology (BIoE) proudly hosted an insightful online session as part of UGC & AICTE’s esteemed Vidyanjali — Higher Education Volunteer Program, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Commerce to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education institutions across India. The event was organized and hosted by Dr. Samiran Maiti, Nodal Officer of BIoE, under request ID C-6215-A0009.

The webinar was held on 12th May 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, attracting over 50 students and faculty members from the E-Cell. The session focused on “How to Plan for a Startup — Legal & Ethical Steps,” providing vital guidance on Govt of India’s Startup India Imitative, Stakeholders, startup ecosystem, seed funding resources, planning, entrepreneurship, skill development, legal compliance, and ethical considerations essential for budding entrepreneurs.

The session was delivered by Dr. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Startup India Mentor, founder of PARENTNashik, and a renowned expert resource person associated with various State Government Govt of India startup initiatives. He is also a recognized consultant with the European Innovation Council, a Professor of Practice, Brand Ambassador, and Master Trainer at NSDC. Shreekant Patil is a signatory at the World Bank’s IFC-GLC in India and a trainer at UNITAR, bringing over 30 years of industry and entrepreneurship experience.

Dr. Shreekant Patil’s mission is to promote self-employment by fostering startups, empowering entrepreneurs and women, supporting government schemes and funding, building exporters and supply chains, and driving capacity building through ZED & Lean MSME certifications, BIS–ISI standards, and Chartered Engineer certifications. With a career spanning over three decades, he has contributed significantly to India’s startup ecosystem. His efforts aim to support India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. A passionate mentor and policy advocate, Shreekant Patil continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs nationwide.

Shreekant Patil expressed his enthusiasm about the session, stating, “It was truly inspiring to engage with the students and faculty at BIoE. My goal is to motivate young entrepreneurs to build sustainable startups and contribute to societal development.”

This event underscores Ministry of Education’s commitment to nurturing future innovators and entrepreneurs through programs like Vidyanjali, which facilitate collaboration between academia, industry, and government. It exemplifies the ongoing efforts to build a vibrant startup ecosystem across India.

Dr. Samiran Maiti, Professor at The Birbhum Institute of Engineering & Technology extends its sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education, AICTE-UGC and Dr. Shreekant Patil for their valuable support and leadership. The institute looks forward to more such initiatives that inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.