Briggs & Partner Ltd Strengthens plant hire Leeds and plant hire Huddersfield Services Across West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire, UK, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Briggs & Partner Ltd continues to deliver reliable plant hire Leeds and plant hire Huddersfield services for construction, groundwork, and civil engineering projects across Yorkshire, Lancashire, and the UK. Established in 1944, the family-run company has built a strong reputation for professional service, modern machinery, and dependable support for projects of all sizes.

With more than 70 years of industry experience, Briggs & Partner Ltd has grown alongside the construction industry. The company continues to expand its range of quality plant equipment to meet modern project requirements while maintaining the personal service expected from a long-established family business.

Experienced Plant Hire Support Across Yorkshire

Briggs & Partner Ltd provides plant hire Leeds and plant hire Huddersfield services for commercial contractors, civil engineering companies, and smaller private projects. The company supports customers across West Yorkshire and surrounding areas with reliable equipment and professional assistance.

The business remains family-owned by the Thwaite family. This long-standing approach helps the company maintain strong customer relationships while delivering flexible solutions for changing construction demands.

The experienced team understands the importance of reliable machinery on busy construction sites. Delays caused by equipment issues can impact project schedules and costs. Briggs & Partner Ltd focuses on supplying modern, maintained machinery that supports productivity and efficiency.

Wide Range of Modern Plant Equipment

Briggs & Partner Ltd offers a broad selection of equipment for construction and groundwork projects.

Excavators and Mini Diggers

Excavators and mini diggers support excavation, trenching, landscaping, and groundwork operations. The company supplies equipment suitable for both restricted access sites and larger commercial developments.

Dumpers, Rollers, and Hydraulic Breakers

Dumpers and rollers assist with site preparation and material movement. Hydraulic breakers help contractors complete demanding demolition and groundwork tasks efficiently.

Forklifts and Telehandlers

Forklifts and telehandlers provide reliable material handling solutions for construction sites. These machines help improve site organisation and reduce manual handling challenges.

Grab Wagon Services

The company also offers grab wagon services for transporting and removing waste and construction materials. This service supports cleaner and more organised project sites.

Flexible Self-Drive and Operated Plant Hire

Briggs & Partner Ltd supplies both self-drive and operated hire services. Customers can choose machinery hire options that match their project requirements and workforce needs.

Experienced operators carry out technical work when required. All drivers hold CPCS accreditation and operate within recognised industry standards. The company also maintains membership with the Construction Plant Association and works within CPA Terms and Conditions.

Health and safety remain a major focus across every project. Staff receive training in current safety regulations and machine operation standards.

Supporting Projects of Every Size

Briggs & Partner Ltd supports a wide range of construction projects, from small specialised groundwork contracts to larger commercial developments.

The experienced team helps customers select suitable equipment for each project. This guidance helps businesses improve efficiency while avoiding unnecessary equipment costs.

The company continues to provide trusted plant hire Leeds and plant hire Huddersfield services backed by decades of industry knowledge, modern machinery, and professional customer support.

For more information, contact Briggs & Partner Ltd, West Yorkshire, on 01422 372515.