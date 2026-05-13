BD Living Pty Ltd Sets New Benchmark as a Leading Double Storey Prestige Home Builder in Perth

Perth, Western Australia – BD Living Pty Ltd is proud to announce its growing reputation as a trusted name in double storey prestige home construction across Perth. The company continues to deliver high-end custom homes designed for modern Australian families who want space, style, and long-term value.

As land prices rise in many Perth suburbs, more homeowners are choosing to build up instead of moving. Double storey homes allow families to enjoy larger living areas while keeping outdoor space. BD Living Pty Ltd specialises in custom double storey luxury homes that combine architectural design, premium finishes, and smart layouts.

Meeting the Demand for Prestige Living in Perth

Perth’s property market is seeing strong demand for prestige homes, especially in areas close to schools, beaches, and the CBD. Families are looking for homes with open-plan living, designer kitchens, large master suites, and alfresco spaces.

BD Living Pty Ltd works closely with clients to create bespoke double storey homes that match their lifestyle. Each project focuses on quality craftsmanship, strong structural engineering, and compliance with Western Australian building standards.

From modern contemporary designs to coastal-inspired luxury residences, the company offers tailored solutions that suit different block sizes and neighbourhood styles.

Custom Design and Premium Finishes

Every prestige home built by BD Living Pty Ltd is carefully planned using advanced 3D Archicad design technology. This allows clients to visualise their future home before construction begins.

The company offers:

Client-chosen fittings and finishes

High ceilings and spacious layouts

Energy-efficient materials

Smart storage solutions

Modern staircases and designer bathrooms

By combining custom home design and build services with expert construction management, BD Living Pty Ltd ensures a smooth building journey from concept to completion.

Quality, Safety, and Local Expertise

As a Perth-based builder, BD Living Pty Ltd understands local council regulations, zoning rules, and climate conditions. Every double storey prestige home is built with strong foundations, proper insulation, and quality roofing systems suited to Western Australia.

For more information, visit https://www.bdliving.com.au/services/commercial-services/luxury-double-storey-custom-home/

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a Perth-based custom home builder specialising in double storey prestige homes, luxury residences, granny flats, and home extensions. The company delivers high-quality design and construction services tailored to modern Western Australian families. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and premium finishes, BD Living Pty Ltd creates homes built for long-term comfort and value.

Contact Information

Phone

0405 837 933

Email

admin@bdliving.com.au