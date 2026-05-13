Cybersecurity for Leaders – A Strategic Executive Programme from ISB Online

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern; it is a board‑level business risk. The ISB Cybersecurity for Leaders programme, offered by ISB Online in association with Emeritus, equips senior executives and decision‑makers with the frameworks, tools, and mindset needed to lead cyber‑resilient organisations in an era of AI, zero‑trust, and ever‑evolving digital threats.

This high‑impact cybersecurity certificate course is designed for CXOs, business leaders, and IT professionals who want to view cybersecurity as a core business enabler rather than a purely technical function.

Why Cybersecurity Leadership Matters Today

Over 50% of public organisations cite skills and resourcing as their biggest cyber‑resilience challenge.

A majority of executives believe Generative AI will favour attackers more than defenders in the near future.

Cybersecurity spending is growing faster than many other enterprise categories, underscoring its strategic importance to business continuity and reputation.

The cybersecurity leadership program from ISB Online bridges the gap between technical teams and the C‑suite, enabling leaders to translate cyber‑risk into business‑impact terms and design governance‑backed security strategies.

What the Programme Covers

The ISB Cybersecurity for Leaders curriculum is structured around real‑world scenarios and strategic frameworks, including:

AI‑driven threat detection and response , including the use of AI and Generative AI in identifying and mitigating cyber‑attacks.

Zero Trust Architecture, Cloud Security, and digital forensics to protect distributed and cloud‑native workloads.

Incident response and crisis management , with hands‑on simulations in ransomware, phishing, and malware scenarios.

Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) planning to sustain operations after a cyber‑incident.

Legal and regulatory compliance across Indian and global standards, including IT laws, CERT‑In, ISO/IEC 27001, and emerging frameworks such as Zero‑Trust and NIST‑aligned incident‑response models.

Learners build a full‑lifecycle understanding of cybersecurity: from risk assessment and control implementation to incident response, business‑continuity planning, and post‑incident governance.

Key Features of the Cybersecurity Certificate Course

This 16‑week executive programme is built for working professionals who need to deepen their cybersecurity expertise without leaving their roles. Core features include:

Pre‑recorded sessions by ISB faculty , allowing self‑paced yet structured learning

Live masterclasses and doubt‑clearing sessions on AI in cybersecurity, Generative AI, and emerging trends

Fireside chats with industry leaders on digital forensics, cloud security, and zero‑trust governance

Real‑world case studies and practical exercises using tools such as CrowdStrike, CVE/NVD, and AI‑driven security platforms

Capstone project where participants design a comprehensive cybersecurity framework for a small‑scale Indian business, progressing from foundational controls to AI‑ and GenAI‑enabled capabilities

Participants who complete all requirements with a minimum 70% performance are awarded a digital certificate from ISB Online, along with access to the ISB Online Network for alumni benefits and continued learning.

Who Should Enrol?

This cybersecurity leadership program is ideal for:

CXOs and senior business leaders who need to govern digital‑risk and make strategic decisions about cybersecurity investments.

IT and information‑security leaders aiming to move from technical operations into enterprise‑level strategy and governance.

Risk, compliance, and legal professionals who want to understand how cybersecurity frameworks interact with regulation and corporate governance.

Emerging tech leaders (cloud, AI, data, and digital‑product heads) who must secure innovation without compromising safety or compliance.

Typically, learners have at least several years of professional experience and are comfortable engaging with business‑level strategy and governance.

Programme Outcomes

After completing the ISB Cybersecurity for Leaders programme, you will be able to:

Interpret cybersecurity as a business‑level risk and communicate it effectively to boards and stakeholders.

Design and justify an enterprise‑wide cybersecurity strategy using frameworks such as NIST, ISMS, and Zero‑Trust.

Evaluate AI and Generative AI use cases in threat detection, incident response, and ethical governance.

Lead cross‑functional teams through cyber‑incidents, business‑continuity planning, and regulatory audits.

Build and manage high‑performing cybersecurity teams, aligning talent, technology, and risk appetite.

Learning Format and Duration

The programme follows a 16‑week, cohort‑based model with a recommended commitment of 5–6 hours per week, making it suitable for busy executives.

Delivery includes:

High‑quality pre‑recorded videos from ISB faculty and industry practitioners

Weekly live webinars and office hours for doubt‑clearing and case‑based discussions

Assignments, quizzes, and discussion boards to foster peer‑to‑peer learning

Access to the online platform and all course materials is available for 12 months from the programme start date, enabling learners to revisit content and stay current with evolving threats.

Join the ISB Online Network

Upon completion, you become part of the ISB Online Network, gaining access to:

Preferential pricing on future ISB Online programmes

Discounts for PGP alumni and other networking opportunities

Invitations to masterclasses, webinars, and industry‑focused events

This network amplifies the long‑term value of the cybersecurity certificate course, positioning you alongside a community of senior leaders committed to digital‑trust and risk‑intelligent leadership.