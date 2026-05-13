IIM Lucknow Executive Programme in FinTech, Banking & Applied Risk Management

Lucknow, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Executive Programme in FinTech, Banking & Applied Risk Management from IIM Lucknow, delivered in association with Emeritus, is a high‑impact financial risk management course for professionals working in banking, fintech, NBFCs, and related domains.

Designed for mid‑ to senior‑level managers, this programme equips learners with practical skills in risk governance, digital finance, and emerging fintech applications, enabling them to lead risk‑intelligent transformation in fast‑evolving financial ecosystems.

Why This Programme Stands Out

In today’s digital‑finance era, risk‑management and fintech are inseparable from business strategy. The programme blends:

Core financial risk management frameworks (credit, market, and operational risk) with applied governance and regulatory‑compliance perspectives

Hands‑on exposure to fintech, digital banking, and blockchain‑driven financial services

Real‑world case studies and industry‑aligned projects that mirror contemporary BFSI challenges

Participants gain a structured understanding of how to safeguard financial stability while driving innovation in products and platforms.

Key Features of the Fintech Course in India

This executive‑level fintech course in India is one of the few that combines academic rigour with practical BFSI applications, including:

10‑month immersive learning delivered via interactive live‑online sessions by IIM Lucknow faculty and industry practitioners

A 2‑day on‑campus immersion at IIM Lucknow , enabling direct interaction with faculty and peer learning in a top‑tier management institute environment

Industry‑relevant curriculum with case studies drawn from banking, fintech, and NBFCs, covering digital‑payment systems, lending platforms, and blockchain‑enabled financial services

A capstone project based on a real‑world business scenario, where participants apply risk‑management and fintech tools to design resilient financial solutions

Certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow, along with eligibility for IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni benefits, reinforcing professional credibility

Who Should Enrol?

This programme is ideal for:

Banking and NBFC professionals in risk, treasury, credit, operations, and digital‑banking roles

Fintech and IT professionals working on digital wallets, lending platforms, blockchain projects, and digital‑finance products

Risk‑management and compliance professionals who want to deepen their understanding of fintech‑driven risk and regulatory frameworks

Mid‑level and senior managers seeking to combine financial risk management expertise with leadership in digital‑finance transformation

Applicants should typically be graduates or diploma‑holders with at least one year of relevant experience and an interest in fintech‑driven BFSI innovation.

Programme Outcomes

After completing the programme, participants will be able to:

Interpret and apply key financial risk management concepts and governance frameworks in banking and fintech contexts

Analyse how fintech platforms, digital banking, and blockchain affect risk‑exposure and regulatory compliance

Design and justify risk‑mitigation strategies for digital‑finance products and services while balancing innovation and safety

Lead cross‑functional teams in implementing secure, scalable fintech‑enabled offerings aligned with long‑term business value

Learning Format and Flexibility

The programme is structured for working professionals, with sessions delivered through:

Live online classes allowing real‑time interaction with IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts

Recorded content and self‑paced study materials to support flexible learning

Weekly engagements, assignments, and discussions that encourage peer‑to‑peer learning

The flexible payment‑plan options and online‑first format make it an accessible fintech course in India for professionals across metros and tier‑2/‑3 cities.